Joshua Crouse, 43, of Hardwick, was accused of driving on suspended license Nov. 25 following a stop on Main Street in Wells River. Vermont State Police reported Crouse was subjected to a sobriety check point around 8 p.m. Through an investigation, it was discovered Crouse was operating on a suspended license.
He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Bradford outpost for processing. He was later released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Jan. 22 to answer the charge of driving on a criminally suspended license.
