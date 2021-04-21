HARDWICK — The town Center Cemetery will soon be restored by volunteers from the Daughters of the American Revolution John de Crevecoeur Chapter.
Debra Bell, the DAR chapter chair of the historic preservation committee, has been working with DAR member and incoming treasurer, Donna Hale of Hardwick, on the planned project, which was approved in recent months by the town’s Select Board, she said.
The focus is on cemeteries with Revolutionary War soldiers in them but “we are all interested in soldiers in all wars, and families and children and women and events,” Bell said.
The group recently a completed cemetery project in St. Johnsbury, and is planning a second project in Concord this summer in addition to the Hardwick plans. Others are in the works, Bell said,
“It’s taken on its own life,” she said. “Unbeknownst to me there is a lot of interest in cemetery restoration, and not many people who know about how to get started to do the restoration.”
The John de Crevecoeur Chapter of the DAR sought guidance from the Vermont Old Cemetery Association and became a member.
Bell said the project last year in St. Johnsbury, at the Ayer-Hawkins Cemetery where a Revolutionary War soldier is laid to rest, was the group’s first foray. They worked with the St. Johnsbury Cemetery Commission on that project, straightening and cleaning gravestones.
Staff from the association have been eager to help train people and will be on-site for the work coming up in Hardwick, for which there is a need for volunteers, said Bell. Donations to help with the costs of the restoration work will be gratefully accepted. The national DAR is a nonprofit organization.
According to Bell, the Center Cemetery in Hardwick is perfectly named, it lies “in the center of the town of Hardwick.”
She estimates approximately 10 Revolutionary War soldiers and says there’s significant need for restoration.
“There are a lot of stones that have fallen down, that are broken, that are dirty from pollution and lichen, you can hardly read them anymore,” Bell said.
She wrote to the select board who approved the DAR involvement.
“So we have a project scheduled for June 12… It starts at 8 a.m.,” Bell said. She’s hoping for 20-25 volunteers to help.
“Donna and myself have done some history on the Revolutionary War veterans that are in that cemetery,” Bell said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to provide a little bit of history to the people that go to assist us.”
Hale week said the cemetery is the earliest for the people of Hardwick, and began being used as a burial ground in 1775.
Bell said she hopes the project will provide volunteers “with an interest in restoration, hopefully, we’ll get townspeople involved that will continue this interest and will want to continue maintenance of historic burial grounds because we can’t go in and restore every cemetery.”
“One of the interesting things about Hardwick is that many of the soldiers came from Hardwick, Mass., so the soldiers came after the war and they brought their families with them and they re-settled in Hardwick, Vermont,” Bell explained. “I thought that was rather interesting when I found that out when I was doing research.”
“In the Hardwick area there were little skirmishes that took place here and there because, during the Revolutionary War time period, the Bayley-Hazen Road was under construction, it was a military road that was started in 1778 and they were going to use it to carry supplies. But they abandoned the complete construction of the road because they found out the British were going to use the shortened segment of the road as a supply route,” Bell explained. “That road goes through Hardwick, which resulted in some little Revolutionary War skirmishes.”
She added, “Any of the soldiers that we have found so far did not originate from Hardwick, they all came to Hardwick after the war.”
Donations to help with the cemetery restoration project in Hardwick can be mailed to the local incoming DAR treasurer, Donna Hale, P.O. Box 243, Hardwick, VT 05843.
