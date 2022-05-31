Hardwick’s Meet The Town Manager Gatherings Begin In June

HARDWICK — The Meet the Town Manager June gatherings are a joint effort of the town and Hardwick Area Neighbor to Neighbor, during which residents can enjoy food and friends, celebrate and build a shared vision for Hardwick’s future.
David (a.k.a. Opie) Upson assumed the position of town manager in September 2021. Raised in Hardwick, he has deep insight into the community.
“I am looking forward to meeting folks in the community that I don’t know, and speaking with those I haven’t spoken with since becoming town manager,” he stated. “In my opinion, it is important for the community to celebrate our successes and work together to address our challenges in order to become stronger and more resilient.”
Five neighborhood host teams first gathered in April to begin planning their own neighborhood gathering. Although each team is customizing its individual event, each will include:
• A shared meal (including community contributions);
• Time to hear from Upson about his background and his vision for Hardwick;
• An opportunity to discuss both what is good about living in Hardwick, and also what will improve life for residents, and the town as a whole.
Residents are welcome at any of the following evening events, starting at 5:30 p.m.: June 6, Atkins Field; June 15, Brochu Pole Barn — West Hill; June 20, Atkins Field; June 22, Mackville Pond; and June 27, East Hardwick Grange.
In the coming weeks, each neighborhood host team will provide more detailed information about their upcoming event. The town website will also provide more detailed information.
