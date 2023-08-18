HARDWICK — A groundbreaking event was held in Hardwick Friday morning, celebrating the closing of $11.4 million in New Markets Tax Credit allocation for the redevelopment of the iconic “Yellow Barn.”
The groundbreaking was held onsite at the Yellow Barn, which sits on Route 15 just outside the downtown and right before the intersection with Route 14.
Senator Patrick Leahy spoke at the event, as did Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle and Hardwick Selectboard Chair and board member of the Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation Eric Remick.
“Hardwick is a town that comes together,” Senator Leahy said. “That kind of dedication, you don’t find very much but I am glad to see it here. Over the years, I have been impressed every time I come here. I turned down a lot of invitations but this is one that I didn’t want to turn down.”
Fauna Hurley, business liaison for the office of Senator Peter Welch and Will Stevens, outreach representative for the office of Senator Bernie Sanders also spoke.
Evernorth Rural Ventures and Massachusetts Investment Corporation recently closed the NMTC allocation. The NMTC funding supports the construction of a new 25,137 square-foot food business accelerator building and the adaptive reuse of the vacant 4,762 square-foot yellow dairy barn for use as a retail shop.
The Yellow Barn is currently jacked in the air as restoration efforts begin.
It is called the Yellow Barn Business Accelerator, with the hopes of the space being up and running by the spring of 2024.
“About six years ago, people in the town of Hardwick thought it would be a good idea to have a place to grow the food businesses that we’re in and around,” Remick said. “Today, at long last, we are breaking ground on the project that will provide that sort of space.”
The project is an innovative public/private partnership culminating in a six-year effort spearheaded by the Town of Hardwick, the Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation and the Northeast Vermont Development Association.
The groundbreaking was initially planned for early 2020, but the Pandemic halted progression.
“At that time, we were anticipating the culmination of four years of planning which started with a Vermont Council on Rural Development community visit in 2016 when over 100 community members came together and agreed that we need more space for local food businesses to grow,” Remick said. “We received a municipal planning grant from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development and matching services from our regional planning commission and USDA Rural Development.
“When the Yellow Barn came on the market, we knew it was the site that we wanted,” Remick said.
Situated on 4.7 acres of land, the Accelerator project aims to catalyze innovation, sparking the growth of the region’s farms, small-scale and larger food manufacturing, and job creation in one of Vermont’s historically poorest regions.
“Over the last six years, this project has received about $13 million in federal, state and local funding,” Kurrle said, who added that the project was the “Rebirth of Hardwick’s Yellow Barn.”
“This will be a stopping place, whether by road or bike, for folks to enjoy some of the best local products our state has to offer. The project will provide dozens of permanent jobs and attract tens of thousands of tourists and visitors each year and help to grow our food-based economy. Vermont may be a small state, but we can make big things happen when we work together towards a common purpose.”
Capital One invested in NMTC equity to help finance the expansion. The complex financing package includes the Vermont Economic Development Authority, the U.S. Economic Development Association, the Northern Borders Regional Commission, the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Vermont Agency of Environmental Conservation, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Preservation Trust of Vermont.
“MHIC appreciates the opportunity to work with Evernorth and the community leaders who shaped this project over many years to meet the region’s needs, creating the conditions for lasting growth in the agricultural and tourism sectors, adding jobs and preserving the working landscape,” Chief Development Officer of MHIC Deborah Favreau said. “Additionally, we are pleased to fill a gap in the financing structure with a $4.85 million bridge loan that includes participation by Evernorth Loan Fund and Vermont Community Loan Fund.”
The project will preserve and renovate the historic Yellow Barn and construct a new building next door with two anchor tenants – the Hardwick-based nonprofit Center for an Agricultural Economy and Greensboro cheesemaker, the Cellars at Jasper Hill.
CAE will operate much-needed community cold storage for local farmers and food producers while scaling up Farm Connex, a delivery service for small and medium farms and food businesses that would otherwise not have a way to get their products to market. The Cellars at Jasper Hill will centralize order fulfillment and storage from multiple locations, improving efficiency and setting the company up for continued growth.
“Iconic is a word that is used to describe the Yellow Barn and for good reason,” Stevens said. “It’s a highly visible landmark that for generations represented a prosperous, agricultural economy. I love that we are here today acknowledging that part of our past while envisioning the future. Re-purposing and adding to the Yellow Barn is a pivot to and exciting new future for the facility.”
Once renovated, the historic barn will become a retail destination operated by Cabot Creamery for its signature dairy products and to showcase other local agricultural products. The overarching vision of the agricultural-economic campus is to create a place where food businesses can grow and a point of interest where visitors can learn about Vermont’s agricultural products, which will be enhanced by its location on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
“The Yellow Barn is a project that [Senator] Peter [Welch] often brags about,” Hurley said. “It is the perfect example of what is possible in a rural community when we work together. Hardwick is leading by example, showing the rest of America how innovative rural America is. The Yellow Barn will capitalize on existing assets and bring partners together to create a hub of economic activity showcasing local Vermont products.”
The Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation is a non-profit 501 (c )(3) that serves as a catalyst for economic development efforts in the NEK, especially those built on public-private partnerships such as the Yellow Barn. They are the primary entity to secure bridge financing during the development of the project and the construction period.
“This beautiful barn has served as the gateway to the Northeast Kingdom for more than 100 years,” Kurrle said. “The Yellow Barn serves as a strong reminder of what we can accomplish together.”
The U.S. Treasury’s New Markets Tax Credit program (NMTC), which began in 2000, is designed to spur economic development activity in economically disadvantaged communities throughout the country. These low-income communities often have good, viable business and economic development opportunities, but have limited access to capital. The NMTC addresses this capital gap by providing the incentive of a Federal tax credit to individuals or corporations that invest in a Community Development Entity (CDE) like MHIC and Evernorth Rural Ventures.
