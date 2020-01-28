Hardwick Teen Charged In Connection With Walden Head-On Crash

Officials examine the wreckage of an accident Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, on Route 15 in Walden. (File Photo By Stephen Garfield)

A Hardwick man has been charged in connection with a head-on crash in Walden last fall that left a New Hampshire woman with a broken neck and “brain bleed.”

Raymond J. Lewis, 18, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to felony gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor careless or negligent operation of a motor vehicle and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on conditions.

