HARDWICK — A recent graduate of Harwood Union High School impacted by the suicide of a classmate is organizing an awareness event this weekend and inviting community members.
“The goal of this gathering is to raise awareness on the topic of mental health and youth suicide prevention,” said Lucas Whitaker, 17, who graduated from the high school in June. The event is at at Atkins Field on Saturday at 5 p.m. The field is located at 100 Granite St. in Hardwick.
Whitaker said the free event is open to anyone and everyone who wants to attend. There will be baked goods and refreshments by donation with all proceeds going toward the Vermont chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Attendees must take their own seating (lawn chairs, blankets, etc.) for the outdoor event.
“Mental health, mental illness, and suicide are all incredibly stigmatized conversations,” Whitaker said. “Mental health is just as important as physical health, and yet millions of students across America go undiagnosed, untreated, and ignored. Vermont’s suicide rate is higher than the national average. This has to stop going ignored, and the only way to pursue change is to speak up.”
He said, “With this event we hope to gather community members in a safe, supportive environment and share our stories, resources, and information regarding student mental health and suicide prevention. There will be people sharing their stories, as well as professionals speaking on the topic.”
