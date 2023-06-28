Hardwick Woman Accused Of Punching A Man In The Face

A Hardwick woman has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault after she allegedly punched a 34-year-old man multiple times in the face.
Brittany Hay, 29, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.
Hay was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron, including orders that she not abuse or harass the alleged victim and abide by any family court orders.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to a report by Hardwick Police Ofc. the alleged victim was struck several times in the face as he entered the front door of the residence.
“(The alleged victim) stated she hit him in the face with a closed fist half a dozen times,” wrote Ofc. Force.
He also told police that the assault started with an argument over finances and that Hay had taken credit cards out in his name.
Police said that when they arrived on the scene, they noticed the alleged victim had injuries to his face.
“I immediately observed that he had red marks on his face, cheek, and forehead above his eyes,” wrote Ofc. Force.
When Hay came to the Hardwick Police Department for processing and a flash citation, police noticed bruising on her arm and a scratch on her chest. Hay told police that prior to the alleged assault, the alleged victim was calling her names, grabbed her arms and her chest and shut her arms in a door.
The alleged victim has not been charged with a crime related to this incident.
Hay faces a possible sentence of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.
