Hardwick Woman Accused Of Punching A Man In The Face
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

A Hardwick woman has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault after she allegedly punched a 34-year-old man multiple times in the face.

Brittany Hay, 29, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.

