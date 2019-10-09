Hardwick Woman Arrested For Arson

A Hardwick woman has been accused of fourth-degree arson following a fire in Morrisville. Morrisville Police Department arrested Shayanne Poleio on Oct. 1 and released her on a citation to appear in Lamoille Superior Court Nov. 13
According to a police report, Morristown Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire Sept. 24 at 2017 Cote Hill Rd. Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing a wooden shed engulfed in flames.
