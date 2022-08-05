Hardwick CAE Aids Growth of Local Farms

The Center of Agricultural Economy's Executative Director Jon Ramsay (Contributed Photo)

HARDWICK — Since the start of the pandemic, the Center for an Agricultural Economy has distributed over 50,000 meals in the greater Hardwick Area.

It’s just one of the many programs that the CAE participates in, focusing on their company goal of providing critical resources for Vermont’s farm and food businesses and local community development efforts.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments