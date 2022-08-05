HARDWICK — Since the start of the pandemic, the Center for an Agricultural Economy has distributed over 50,000 meals in the greater Hardwick Area.
It’s just one of the many programs that the CAE participates in, focusing on their company goal of providing critical resources for Vermont’s farm and food businesses and local community development efforts.
Executive Director Jon Ramsay has been leading the charge since he took over the position in 2019. He grew up on a dairy farm in Greensboro, which he now manages, and raises Black Angus cattle for both breeding stock and beef as well as pastured poultry.
“I really wanted to do something in the community where I grew up and live in,” he said. “CAE is a thriving organization that supports a just and vibrant local food system in Vermont.”
The business idea came to life in the early 2000s after several new food businesses had emerged in the area, including Jasper Hill, Pete’s Greens, High Mowing Seeds, and VT Soy, amongst others. Hardwick was even featured in a book called, ‘The Town That Food Saved.”
Founded in 2004, CAE looked to take advantage and grow the market even further.
“CAE was founded to grow and cultivate an expansion of that local food movement,” Ramsay said.
CAE’s impact reaches far beyond Hardwick, as the company works with roughly 500 farms and food businesses throughout the state. They have helped distribute over $8 million in local food and bought 175,000 pounds of produce from neighboring farms.
The business is a huge supporter of local food pantries. They’ve partnered with Produce to Pantries, the Hardwick Area Food Pantry and local farms in an effort to increase the availability of locally grown and high quality produce. Nearly 30,000 pounds of local produce, from 13 local farms, was purchased and distributed through the HAFP’s three pantry sites in Hardwick, Craftsbury, and Albany.
“Remaining connected to the rural communities in the Northeast Kingdom is an advantage,” Ramsay said.
Ramsay graduated from Hazen and earned a degree in Natural Resources Ecology from the University of Vermont in 1999. Before joining CAE, he was the Director of the Farmland Access Program at the Vermont Land Trust where he focused on farm affordability for new and beginning farmers statewide.
CAE currently has 31 employees and is located on Junction Road in Hardwick, diagonally across for the Lamoille Valley Ford dealership, which Ramsay says is a location that works in their favor. Being at the intersection of four counties, Washington, Caledonia, Orleans and Lamoille, means that three heavily traveled routes go through Hardwick in routes 14, 15, and 16.
“Other advantages include strong commitment to the working landscape, lots of entrepreneurs in the area, and plenty of local food,” Ramsay said.
CAE operates the Vermont Farm Fund which is a revolving loan program for farm and food businesses. In this year alone, they have already provided over $400,000 in loans to more than 20 farm and food businesses in Vermont.
They also owns Atkins Field in Hardwick, a 15-acre property that supports and hosts farmers markets, community gardens and orchards, educational and food workshops and many other community activities and events.
CAE has several ideas for growth in the near future. In partnership with the Yellow Barn Project — an adaptive reuse of the historic yellow barn along the Route 15 gateway to downtown Hardwick — they hope to increase their warehouse space in 2023. Technical assistance, additional distribution, and more work with the community around local food justice and sovereignty are also on Ramsay’s agenda moving forward.
