One of the most popular acts in recent years brought to the North Country by the Great North Woods Center for the Arts has been the sister harp duo the Harp Twins.
Their appearance at the GNWCA in Columbia, N.H., on Oct. 8 has sold out in advance of the show.
“We are grateful to everyone who bought tickets in advance–you are in for a great show,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “For those who will miss this show, the Harp Twins plan to return here in 2022. Watch for ticket sales and be sure to get yours early.”
Information about upcoming GNWCA concerts and other events at the Center can be found at www.gnwca.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.