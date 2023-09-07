Hart Susan Brent Obituary
Hart Susan Brent

Hart Susan Brent, age 74, passed in her home in Peacham, Vermont on Aug. 26, 2023.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 7, 1949 to Audrey Rioux Brent and Irl D’Arcy Brent II. With her father employed by the state department, Hart and her three younger siblings Deborah, Duffy, and Sallye spent childhood years in Frankfurt, Germany, Virginia, and Massachusetts. Hart spent many of her childhood days playing with animals and enjoying the comfort of plants and the natural world.

