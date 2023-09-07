Hart Susan Brent Obituary

Hart Susan Brent, age 74, passed in her home in Peacham, Vermont on Aug. 26, 2023.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 7, 1949 to Audrey Rioux Brent and Irl D’Arcy Brent II. With her father employed by the state department, Hart and her three younger siblings Deborah, Duffy, and Sallye spent childhood years in Frankfurt, Germany, Virginia, and Massachusetts. Hart spent many of her childhood days playing with animals and enjoying the comfort of plants and the natural world.
At age 20, she married her kindergarten sweetheart, James O’Neill Collins, and moved to Raleigh, N.C. There, she had two daughters, Morgan and Audrey. She enjoyed bike racing, goats, and became interested in homesteading and whole foods. At 31, Hart dissolved her marriage with Neil and eventually moved to Western Massachusetts where she could expand her gardens and animals. Hart had interrupted a college education to start a family and now returned to Smith College to earn a BS at age 40. She started HealthCalls, a dark field microscopy healing practice. She married Zacchiah Blackburn.
At 43, Hart purchased land in Peacham, Vermont with a dream of living off the land on a small farm. She and then husband, David Allen, made this dream a reality. Although since divorced, they both continued to live on the farm in harmonious friendship until the day she passed. In her last chapter, she continued to explore her love of the farm with then husband Michael Lowe. She was buried on Green Fire Farm looking out at the mountains she loved.
