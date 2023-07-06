The Harvey’s Lake Association has recently proposed to sponsor a security camera at the entrance/exit of the Harvey’s Lake beach. The proposal comes after theft of planters, donated for the summer season, from the beach.

In an email preceding the board’s meeting on June 26th, Barnet Select Board Co-chair Dylan Ford informed Town Clerk Benjamin Heisholt that Karla Cornelius, on behalf of the Harvey’s Lake Association, had extended the offer. The email highlighted recent thefts and expressed Cornelius’ interest in discussing a potential security measure. Ford noted the lack of internet at the beach location, but stated the Association was willing to oversee the footage from the camera.

0
0
0
1
0

Load comments