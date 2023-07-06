Harvey's Lake Beach in Barnet. Security concerns were discussed at the recent Barnet Select Board meeting; a security camera has been proposed but no action has yet been taken. The issue will be discussed first with the beach committee. (File Photo)
The Harvey’s Lake Association has recently proposed to sponsor a security camera at the entrance/exit of the Harvey’s Lake beach. The proposal comes after theft of planters, donated for the summer season, from the beach.
In an email preceding the board’s meeting on June 26th, Barnet Select Board Co-chair Dylan Ford informed Town Clerk Benjamin Heisholt that Karla Cornelius, on behalf of the Harvey’s Lake Association, had extended the offer. The email highlighted recent thefts and expressed Cornelius’ interest in discussing a potential security measure. Ford noted the lack of internet at the beach location, but stated the Association was willing to oversee the footage from the camera.
During the meeting, Ford relayed a conversation she had with Cornelius concerning the recent thefts and described ongoing issues at the beach. She also informed that the Association is ready to shoulder both the installation and monitoring costs of the camera. Ford mentioned she had received calls from beach committee members expressing interest in discussing the proposal.
The proposed camera would be positioned to oversee the gate and operate on a tape system due to the lack of internet access. Ford questioned whether vandalism levels justified this measure and proposed that the beach committee should first debate the issue.
A query about why the beach committee may not favor the camera installation was raised at the meeting. Ford indicated a willingness to trial the camera, but voiced concern that the town may have to assume responsibility if the Association withdraws its support. She clarified that before making a decision, the beach committee’s opinion would be sought.
A post on the Town of Barnet Community Page, dated June 11th, drew attention to the theft. It noted that out of three large flower-filled pots donated by the Somers Family Farm, only one remained. The author, Sue Persson, expressed her outrage over the theft and offered a reward, later increased to $225, for any information leading to the culprits.
Despite this reward offer, the stolen planters have not yet been recovered.
In other town matters, a zoning permit for the town hall renovation project was discussed. The permit, provided by Barnet Zoning Administrative Officer Shirley Warden, outlined plans to modify and extend the existing building to make it more accessible for individuals with disabilities. Updates on the permit for the renovation, addition and cost estimates were shared at the meeting. The town hall may be relocated slightly during the construction, but will always comply with the required setbacks.
