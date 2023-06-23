HasBrouck Resigns From SAU 58

NORTHUMBERLAND — SAU 58 superintendent Ronna HasBrouck is stepping down, she announced this week.
In a statement on Thursday, she wrote, “The need to be closer to my parents and family has been more apparent than ever throughout the winter months and with their continued health challenges this spring. They need my attention in their golden years, and the distance of two hours is just too great. This is compounded by spending many long days and weeks alone without my husband.”
“I have wrestled with this decision for the past two years, and have finally concluded that it is time. I have tendered my resignation effective June 30, 2023.”
Hired in 2019, HasBrouck spoke proudly of her time with SAU 58 (Groveton, Stark, Stratford).
“We’ve done amazing work over the past four years,” she said. “We’ve aligned our curriculum in grades K-12, across the three districts. We have one policy book for all three districts. We have the ‘Don’t Quit, Get Fit’ fitness center, we have the ‘All Kids Bike’ program. We’ve done fantastic work using all of our CARES and ESSER funds. We have view boards in every classroom. We’ve significantly reduced our departures up until this year. We have two amazing new principals coming to join our ranks. Staff and students have so much to be proud of.”
A 37-year educator and school administrator, HasBrouck previously served as assistant superintendent of SAU 21, principal of Winnisquam High School, and assistant principal of Concord High School.
She will continue to remain involved in New Hampshire education as the President-elect of the state school administrators organization.
As part of that, she will continue to advocate for education funding reform, to address funding disparities for rural, property poor areas like SAU 58.
“My passion will remain that there is equity in funding fairness for students regardless of where they live, regardless of their zip code, in the state of New Hampshire. And I will continue to have a passion for that,” she said.
According to her statement, Hasbrouck wrote, “I will be providing superintendent services while our Boards seek a replacement to provide consistency and stability in services. Being your Superintendent has been an honor, and I care about Groveton, Stark, and Stratford with my entire being. I have great hope for the future success of your students that they may achieve their highest dreams.:
“There remains much vital work to be done at SAU 58, and I am sure you will find a strong leader to continue the positive trajectory. I will miss the relationships that have been built, and the precious students and staff. You are all fortunate to have such devoted community members.”
