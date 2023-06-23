HasBrouck Resigns From SAU 58
Ronna Cadarette

NORTHUMBERLAND — SAU 58 superintendent Ronna HasBrouck is stepping down, she announced this week.

In a statement on Thursday, she wrote, “The need to be closer to my parents and family has been more apparent than ever throughout the winter months and with their continued health challenges this spring. They need my attention in their golden years, and the distance of two hours is just too great. This is compounded by spending many long days and weeks alone without my husband.”

