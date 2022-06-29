Hassan: Closure Of Littleton Veterans Administration Clinic Off The Table

LITTLETON — Several months ago, local veterans and community members expressed concerns that the Veterans Administration community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC), launched in 2015 along Cottage Street and serving more than 2,000 area veterans, was recommended for closure.
In March, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recommended closing the clinics in Littleton and Conway and in Newport, Vt., and directing patients to a new multi-specialty clinic recommended to be built in St. Johnsbury, as part of a stated effort to maintain access and increase future system sustainability.
It would have left all of northern New Hampshire without a CBOC.
The VA’s recommendations were given to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission.
But on Wednesday, the office of U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, announced that the closures of the clinics are now off the table and the clinics will remain open.
“The AIR Commission won’t be moving forward at all, so that would include all the recommendations,” said Laura Epstein, spokesperson for Hassan. “Senator Hassan has spoken directly with the VA Secretary about the need to keep the Littleton and Conway clinics open, and now there is no longer any proposal on the table to close these clinics.”
She said she can’t speak to any recommended clinic in St. Johnsbury.
Local veterans were pleased by the turn of events.
“It’s great news for our veterans in the North Country,” said Joe Clark, national Veterans of Foreign Wars councilman for the state of New Hampshire and past commander of Littleton’s VFW Post 816. “I’m very impressed that she did that and was in the bipartisan group to help stop the closures in northern New Hampshire.”
In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Hassan announced the end of the VA’s AIR Commission which she said threatened access to care in northern New Hampshire.
Hassan serves on the Senate’s Veterans Affairs Committee, which includes U.S. Sens. Jon Tester, D-MT; Joe Manchin, D-WV; and Mike Rounds, R-SD, and said it was a bipartisan group that worked to end the AIR Commission.
In a joint statement, the senators said, “We share a commitment to expanding and strengthening modern VA infrastructure in a way that upholds our obligations to America’s veterans. We believe the recommendations put forth to the AIR Commission are not reflective of that goal, and would put veterans in both rural and urban areas at a disadvantage, which is why we are announcing that this process does not have our support and will not move forward. The Commission is not necessary for our continued push to invest in VA health infrastructure, and together we remain dedicated to providing the Department with the resources and tools it needs to continue delivering quality care and earned services to veterans in 21st-century facilities — now and into the future.”
The AIR Commission is ending because the Senate will not approve nominees to the commission, and without the Senate’s approval of nominees, no commission can be established and the process cannot move forward, said Hassan.
Upon opening in 2015, the Littleton CBOC was the first of its kind in the region, a clinic in a 10,000-square-foot space that offers a full VA model to keep care closer to home and improve health care access for local veterans who otherwise had to to travel 80 miles to White River Junction for many services.
Offering a full clinical and support staff, the Littleton CBOC provides expanded mental health services and primary care offerings such as physical therapy, audiology, telehealth services and home-based primary care practitioners for veterans unable to leave their homes.
In March 2021, Michael Stanley, the Littleton CBOC medical director, said the clinic is beginning to work with sub-specialty services and is planning to expand the services offered.
In March 2022, when he first learned about the recommended closure, Al Fisher, a Vietnam veteran and past commander of the Littleton VFW Post 816, said a number of veterans come to Littleton from Colebrook, Whitefield, Lancaster, Groveton, and other northern towns and everyone he’s spoken with said they’re happy with the care at the Littleton CBOC.
In April, the Littleton Select Board voted to send to U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-NH, a letter of concern about a possible Littleton closure and the impact it would have on veterans.
Kuster had previously expressed concerns about a closure that she said would have left a geographical gap in the North Country for veterans already facing challenges in access to care and long commutes, especially during winter.
In a statement on Wednesday, Melissa Bryant, Acting Assistant Secretary for Public and Intergovernmental Affairs, said, “President Biden has insisted that our Veterans in the 21st century should not be forced to receive care in early 20th century buildings. The median age of VA’s hospitals is nearly 60 years old, and that’s why the President requested nearly $20 billion in new VA infrastructure spending last year and it is why he has requested the largest ever investment in VA infrastructure in his Fiscal Year 23 budget. Whatever Congress decides to do with the AIR Commission — which was called for in the 2018 MISSION Act — we will continue to fight for the funding and modernization that our veterans deserve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.