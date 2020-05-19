Beer. Struggling students. Theme parks. Six-figure losses.
North Country leaders and Sen. Maggie Hassan raised various topics during a virtual roundtable discussion on Monday.
The hour-long discussion centered on the coronavirus pandemic and it’s across-the-board impact on business, education, health-care and more.
The following are some highlights.
BREWERS
The head of the Granite State Brewers Association called for additional aid to support the state’s beer makers.
Jeff Cozzens, CEO of Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton, said targeted federal funds were needed to protect New Hampshire breweries and the 4,300 jobs they represent.
“Forty to 50 percent of brewers in the state will not be operational [after three to four months] even with some of the assistance we are receiving,” Cozzens said.
He recommended two forms of federal relief: A tax credit for spoiled beer and direct grants for brewing specific matters.
He noted that statewide brewery employment was down 60 percent from normal levels. Many of those layoffs have come at smaller operations.
“We’ve been hit very hard in this state largely because so many of our breweries are small one-, two- or maybe three-person affairs, run by families that don’t have the logistical capacity to put beer into packages to get out onto the shelves. They depend on tourists to come and fill their glass right at the brewery.”
There was some good news.
New Hampshire restaurants, bars and brewpubs were allowed to begin serving customers for outdoor dining this week.
Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton will re-open Tuesday with 125 outdoor seats. Cozzens expects customers will return slowly, but steadily.
“The feedback is that many people are still interested and many people are still on the fence whether they will come in and visit,” said CEO Jeff Cozzens. “Our 125 outdoor seats does no approximate what we would otherwise normally do in terms of our revenue, but it is certainly something we’re very grateful for.”
BUSINESS & TOURISM
Normally, travel and tourism drives the North Country economy.
That’s in jeopardy this year.
Hotels and attractions remain closed under New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order, and visitor numbers are likely to suffer this summer, a key time for local businesses.
“We don’t really have a tourism product until our lodging is open and that probably won’t happen until June 1, if not later,” said Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“Attractions would be the next issue and that is dependent on how many numbers we can bring into the parks. It wouldn’t be worth it for [Story Land] to open if they couldn’t have at least 500 people.”
“Those are two issues that are keeping us from being overly optimistic about the tourism industry.”
Meanwhile Crawford expressed concerns about the local workforce.
She worried that some might choose to remain jobless, in order to collect enhanced unemployment and avoid contact with people during the pandemic.
“Certainly bringing people back to work is tough. Most people are making $28 an hour on unemployment so it’s very difficult to bring them back, plus whatever fear factor is still in their psyche about this issue. So even if we could re-open we might not be able to get the people back to work.”
EDUCATION
One-fifth of Littleton High School students run the risk of falling behind through remote learning.
Interim superintendent Corinne Cascadden said 20 percent of LHS students were not participating in remote learning, which has been in place since New Hampshire closed K-12 schools on March 15.
“We’re worried about them,” she said. “Students who are not engaged in the regular school setting are disengaged even more in remote learning.”
“We think that whatever happens in the fall, we definitely need to have some safeguards in place to be able to catch those students up.”
Providing a full picture of student participation in remote leaning, Cascadden said 30 percent of LHS students were “actively engaged and excelling,” 50 percent kept pace with assistance, and 20 percent were disengaged.
At Lakeway Elementary School, 75 percent of students were participating on a daily basis, 15 percent were intermittent, and 10 percent “aren’t doing anything.”
Looking ahead, Cascadden said it was difficult to plan for next year.
If schools re-open with restrictions, such as smaller class sizes or staggered schedules, she predicted teachers would work longer hours or additional staff would be needed.
“If we’re going to be limited on the number of kids per classroom, and then have to operate double shifts or double sessions or alternate days, it’s going to require more pay for teachers or more staffing to accommodate those requirements,” Cascadden said. “That’s if we go down that road. We’re not sure yet. We’re still looking for guidance.”
HEALTHCARE
Rural hospitals have taken a massive financial hit over the pats two months.
North Country Healthcare reported net patient revenues were down 50 to 60 percent in April across the network: Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook and Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster.
“We saw a profound loss of several million dollars in April which will continue into June,” said North Country Healthcare CEO Tom Mee.
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook reported losses of $125,000 in March and $650,000 in April.
That poses a major challenge. The state’s smallest hospital, UCVH collects $18 million in annual net revenue but survives on a razor thin operating margin of $4,000 per month.
“Fifty-one percent of rural hospitals nationwide were losing money pre-COVID, so you can imagine what this did to their financial outlook now,” Mee said.
North Country Healthcare recently resumed elective surgeries, which will deliver some much-needed income, but its hospitals will still require state and federal aid, which could come in the form of loans or grants.
Mee called loans “a non-starter.”
“[A loan] just kicks the can down the road longer, until we’re insolvent,” he said.
Added UCVH CEO Scott Colby , “Absent a grant mechanism, I’m struggling to see how we would pay the money back.”
HASSAN
Hassan underscored two key points during the roundtable.
First, she stressed the importance of government funds in the coronavirus response, pointing to a recent statement from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
“He said we need more investment during the pandemic rather than less. Even though he shares everyone’s concerns about long term deficits,” she said. “He was very clear that the consensus among economists was that, without doing more now, the long term harm to our economy [will] take us years to recover from and will do lasting damage.”
Second, she emphasized the need to re-open businesses cautiously, coupled with increased testing and contact tracing, to safeguard rural hospitals and provide greater assurances to consumers.
A reckless approach could have dire consequence, she said.
“If the virus does take off again because we haven’t been gradual and careful enough, it will make what we’re going through now look like a picnic.”
