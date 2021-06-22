Hassan Roundtable Talks Broadband Expansion

In today’s world, high-speed internet is a must.
That became clear during the pandemic as people worked, learned, governed and accessed medical treatment remotely.
“Families and businesses know that broadband isn’t a luxury,” said U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Hassan hosted a roundtable Friday to discuss the importance or broadband expansion. Participants included utility providers the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative and Granite State Communications.
In December the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative extended high-speed internet to 900 customers in Clarksville, Colebrook, Stewartstown and Lempster. Those areas did not have broadband access beforehand.
The project was funded through a $6.7 million grant from the state’s Connecting New Hampshire Emergency Broadband Program.
Meanwhile, Granite State Communications increased the percentage of its customers with broadband connections, from 73% to 82%, also using federal funds.
Officials from both companies said additional government assistance was required to continue broadband expansion efforts, and reach residents in the state’s most rural corners.
“CARES Act funds were fantastic for us. They allowed us to build the backbone portion of the network,” said Chris Rand, VP of Granite State Communications, adding that “We would be looking for [additional federal aid] moving forward.”
Steve Camerino, CEO of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, noted that electrical infrastructure was extended to rural areas in the 1930s using similar government assistance programs.
“We have the same situation in New Hampshire today with broadband service,” he said.
During Friday’s roundtable, representatives from the medical and education fields talked about the importance of broadband in today’s post-COVID world.
Ken Gordon, CEO of Coos County Family Health Services, said broadband was already sued to provide speciality services before the pandemic.
“We were using it to access specialty services, particularly pediatric specialty services for families up this way, to save folks a two hour drive each way to Dartmouth Hitchock,” he said.
During COVID, he noted, community health centers used remote technology to maintain contact with patients and provide a wide range of services such as primary care, behavioral health, medication assisted treatment and teledentistry.
“Moving forward we hope to continue to offer all those forms of care and more, because we’ve seen that consumers like it, and we understand that increasingly that’s the way healthcare will be delivered moving forward,” Gordon said.
Meanwhile the FCC administered Emergency Broadband Benefit program which helps low income households afford internet access has 2.5 million applicants nationwide.
Rand of Granite State Communications said he was surprised how many Granite Staters struggled to afford internet access during the pandemic and noted “I’m sure there’s more than 2.5 million” who require EBB assistance.
Sen. Hassan is working with a bi-partisan group of Senators to advance an infrastructure package that includes funds to expand broadband access in New Hampshire. Previously she worked to include $7 billion in the American Rescue Plan to help schools provide Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routes and internet enabled devices. She also recently co-introduced a bill to expand coverage of telehealth services through Medicare and make permanent COVID telehealth flexibilities. She also reintroduced the Rural Broadband Financing Flexibility Act which would allow state and local governments to issue tax-exempt bonds to fiance rural broadband projects.
