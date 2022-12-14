Israel Jimenez-Lugo, 49, is in handcuffs while seated in the back of a CALEX ambulance on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. He was arrested after St. Johnsbury entered a Hastings Hill apartment to investigate possession of drugs and stolen property. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Four St. Johnsbury Police vehicles are parked near a Hastings Hill apartment building during an investigation and execution of a search warrant that led to the arrest of four occupants. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The scene of a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury today was recently the scene of a drug bust by St. Johnsbury Police.
Israel Jiminez-Lugo, 49, of Springfield, Mass., was charged in September with felony cocaine possession and fentanyl trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Jiminez-Lugo was arrested after St. Johnsbury Police went to 78 Hastings Hill, Apt. 4, on Friday, Set. 16, to investigate a theft of power tools from a work trailer parked at the Fairbanks Museum.
When police arrived and started knocking on the door, someone in the building allegedly tossed two plastic bags out of a second-floor window which landed near St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson. Police said the substances in the bags field tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.
The bags of alleged drugs led to a search warrant being approved by the court which resulted in four people being led out of the building in handcuffs including Jiminez-Lugo.
Three others were also detained by St. Johnsbury Police include Darlene Gilchrist, 34; Augustin Rivera-Rosado, 44; and Rafael Rodriguez, 34. Gilchrist was later charged with possession of stolen property.
Wednesday’s death investigation began after the St. Johnsbury Police Department received a call at about 9:45 a.m. requesting a welfare check at 78 Hastings St. for a report that an individual may have been shot. Responding officers arrived on scene and confirmed that an individual was deceased inside the residence. But police have not released the name of the victim yet.
