A Massachusetts man has been identified as the victim of a fatal gunshot wound in a St. Johnsbury apartment building on Wednesday.
Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, was found dead in Apt. 4 at 78 Hastings Hill by St. Johnsbury Police on Wednesday.
State police said Lugo died in the residence from a gunshot wound to the torso and that the manner of death was a homicide.
Lugo, who is from Springfield, Mass., is also the man who was charged with drug trafficking at the residence in September and could have been in jail at the time of the shooting.
But his bail was lowered in Caledonia Superior Court by thousands of dollars which allowed Lugo to be released back into the community.
On Sept. 19, Lugo pleaded not guilty to felony charges of cocaine possession and fentanyl trafficking.
State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski then asked Judge Justin P. Jiron to set conditions of release and cash bail of $20,000 based on Lugo’s lack of ties to the community, the nature of the alleged crime and his extensive criminal record outside of Vermont.
“The charges that he has come from three different jurisdictions,” said Zaleski during Lugo’s arraignment. “We have charges out of the state of New York. We have charges out of the state of Massachusetts. And we have charges out of the territory of San Juan, Puerto Rico.”
Zaleski also noted that Lugo had only been living in St. Johnsbury for the past four months.
“The state asserts that these are not sufficient ties to the community to ensure his risk of appearance when facing a 30-year felony,” said Zaleski.
But Judge Jiron decided to lower the bail to $2,000 which was posted on Oct. 1.
State police have not announced any suspects related to the shooting.
On Sept. 16, Lugo was arrested after St. Johnsbury Police went to 78 Hastings Hill to investigate the theft of power tools from a work trailer parked at the Fairbanks Museum. The building has four apartments and is owned by Rural Edge.
When police arrived and started knocking on the door, someone in the building allegedly tossed two plastic bags out of a second-floor window which landed near St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson. Police said the substances in the bags field tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.
Police said they found a block of crack cocaine weighing more than 26 grams. They also found 50 bags of fentanyl weighing 1025 milligrams and marked with the depiction of a female buttocks and the word “Cakez” printed on the packaging.
Also detained by St. Johnsbury Police on that day were Darlene Gilchrist, 34; Augustin Rivera-Rosado, 44; and Rafael Rodriguez, 34. Gilchrist was later charged with possession of stolen property.
Investigators have completed processing the scene where the shooting occurred. The state police continue to ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
