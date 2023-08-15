Chelsea defense attorney Dan Sedon reached quite a deal with the state to have one of the suspects in the murder of Israel Jimenez Lugo released from jail.

Michael Ringuette, 55, of St. Johnsbury, was charged in January with burglary into an occupied dwelling, 2nd-degree unlawful restraint and aiding in the commission of 1st-degree murder.

