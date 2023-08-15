Chelsea defense attorney Dan Sedon reached quite a deal with the state to have one of the suspects in the murder of Israel Jimenez Lugo released from jail.
Michael Ringuette, 55, of St. Johnsbury, was charged in January with burglary into an occupied dwelling, 2nd-degree unlawful restraint and aiding in the commission of 1st-degree murder.
Ringuette was then held without bail by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
But on Monday, a deal was announced in Caledonia Superior Court that allowed Ringuette to leave jail without paying his bail until August 25th.
“Mr. Ringette does not have the thousand dollars cash today,” said Attorney Sedon. “He’s gonna ask that he be allowed to post that by the 25th of August. And then failing to do that, he would surrender himself here at the courthouse that day. But he’ll have it. It’s just that he has to pull it together…”
Ringuette is accused of taking part with others in an attempt to steal drugs from alleged drug dealer Lugo at his Hastings Hill apartment in December of 2022. But the plan went bad, and Lugo was shot to death - allegedly by Rafael J. Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury.
Lugo, 49, from Springfield, Mass., was charged in September of 2022 with possession of cocaine and fentanyl trafficking.
At the beginning of Monday’s hearing, Deputy State’s Attorney Claire Burns announced that the state was withdrawing Ringuette’s hold-without-bail request and then announced a release plan with ten conditions of release, including two responsible adults that Ringuette would be living with in Wells River.
The bail was set at $10,000.
But because it was a “secured bail,” Ringuette would only have to pay ten percent ($1,000) by Aug. 25.
Ringuette’s responsible adults are Candace Powell and John Salvas, who live at 28 Grove Street, Apt. 2A, in Wells River. Powell and Salvas are required to report any violations of conditions of release by Ringuette.
The other conditions set for Ringuette include not to have contact with his co-defendants Dani Daniels, Natasha Cady, Rafael Rodriguez, Brittany Clark and others, including Darlene Gilchrist, Patricia Bonenfant, Amber Labrecque and Keri Lowery.
Ringuette must also not have, buy or use regulated drugs or firearms and he is required to be under a 24-hour curfew at 28 Grove Street, with exceptions for medical and legal appointments. Ringuette can also go shopping or on errands as long as he is accompanied by either Powell or Salvas.
He must also stay away from 1658 Main Street in St. Johnsbury, where he and others were arrested. And Ringuette could also be arrested without a warrant if he does not abide by his conditions of release.
The deal was approved by Judge Jiron, and Ringuette is no longer in jail.
