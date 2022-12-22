Hastings Hill Resident Refused Eviction Prior To Murder
Vermont State Police and the St. Johnsbury Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 78 Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

The leaseholder of a Hastings Hill apartment in St. Johnsbury was evicted by her landlord following a drug bust in September.

But Darlene Gilchrist, 34, refused to leave the property and several weeks later a Massachusetts man was gunned down in her residence.

