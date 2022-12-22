Hastings Hill Resident Refused Eviction Prior To Murder

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Low around 25F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
The leaseholder of a Hastings Hill apartment in St. Johnsbury was evicted by her landlord following a drug bust in September.
But Darlene Gilchrist, 34, refused to leave the property and several weeks later a Massachusetts man was gunned down in her residence.
Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, of Springfield, Mass., was charged in September with possession of cocaine and fentanyl trafficking after police arrived on the scene looking for stolen power tools in Gilchrist’s apartment located at 78 Hastings Hill, Apt. 4.
Caledonia Civil Court
Lugo pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail with an order to have no contact with Gilchrist.
But on Dec. 14, Lugo was found shot to death in Gilchrist’s apartment by St. Johnsbury Police.
According to court documents, a ‘Notice to Vacate” was sent to Gilchrist six days after the September drug bust.
“Defendant has materially breached her lease,” wrote Attorney Nadine L. Scibek of Burlington who represents the building’s landlord - the non-profit housing organization known as RuralEdge.
“Unreasonably disturbing other tenants with loud noises and other disturbances; engaging in or permitting family members of other persons to engage in unlawful or criminal activity, including drug related activity…”
Gilchrist was then told by RuralEdge that her lease would expire on Oct. 27.
But she did not leave.
“Despite the termination of her tenancy, Defendant will not vacate and continues to hold over against the will of Plaintiff,” wrote Attorney Scibek in court documents filed in November.
The motion also asks the court to order Gilchrist to pay RuralEdge’s attorney fees, costs and interest.
St. Johnsbury Police went to the Gilchrist’s apartment on Friday, Sept. 16, after receiving a report of stolen power tools allegedly being sold online by Gilchrist.
But when police arrived and started knocking on the door, two plastic bags were thrown out of a second-floor window which police say contained cocaine and fentanyl and led to drug charges against Lugo.
Two days before the shooting of Lugo in Apartment #4, Gilchrist was charged with felony possession of stolen property related to the tool thefts.
Gilchrist pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
According to Lugo’s death certificate, the fatal shooting occurred at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 13 and Lugo was living in Gilchrist’s residence at the time.
