Israel Jimenez-Lugo, 49, is in handcuffs while seated in the back of a CALEX ambulance on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. He was arrested after St. Johnsbury entered a Hastings Hill apartment to investigate possession of drugs and stolen property. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Police Officer Jasmine Hendry stands outside a Hastings Hill apartment building on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, as authorities await a search warrant to an enter an apartment in which the occupants - suspected of possession of stolen property and possession of drugs - refused to open the door. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Four St. Johnsbury Police vehicles are parked near a Hastings Hill apartment building during an investigation and execution of a search warrant that led to the arrest of four occupants. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page talks on a cell phone outside a Hastings Hill apartment building. Several police officers staged outside a second floor apartment awaiting a search warrant to enter. Four occupants were ultimately arrested. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Israel Jimenez-Lugo, 49, is in handcuffs while seated in the back of a CALEX ambulance on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. He was arrested after St. Johnsbury entered a Hastings Hill apartment to investigate possession of drugs and stolen property. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Police Officer Jasmine Hendry stands outside a Hastings Hill apartment building on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, as authorities await a search warrant to an enter an apartment in which the occupants - suspected of possession of stolen property and possession of drugs - refused to open the door. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Four St. Johnsbury Police vehicles are parked near a Hastings Hill apartment building during an investigation and execution of a search warrant that led to the arrest of four occupants. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page talks on a cell phone outside a Hastings Hill apartment building. Several police officers staged outside a second floor apartment awaiting a search warrant to enter. Four occupants were ultimately arrested. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The first charges were filed after an unusual police stand-off on Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury last week.
Israel Jiminez-Lugo, 49, of Springfield, Mass., pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to felony charges of cocaine possession and fentanyl trafficking. Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski asked Judge Justin P. Jiron to set conditions of release and cash bail of $20,000 based on Jiminez-Lugo’s lack of ties to the community and his extensive criminal record.
“The charges that he has come from three different jurisdictions,” said State’s Attorney Zaleski. “We have charges out of the state of New York. We have charges out of the state of Massachusetts. And we have charges out of the territory of San Juan, Puerto Rico.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Zaleski also noted that Jiminez-Lugo has only been living in St. Johnsbury for the past four months.
“The state asserts that these are not sufficient ties to the community to ensure his risk of appearance when facing a 30-year felony,” said Zaleski.
St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney David Sleigh, who was standing in for Jiminez-Lugo’s arraignment, argued that the court should order a $20,000 unsecured appearance bond that Lugo would only be responsible for if he failed to appear at a future court hearing.
The judge decided to set conditions and cash bail of $2,000.
Jiminez-Lugo was arrested after St. Johnsbury Police went to 78 Hastings Hill, Apt. 4, on Friday, Set. 16, to investigate a theft of power tools from a work trailer parked at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury.
When police arrived and started knocking on the door, someone in the building allegedly tossed two plastic bags out of a second-floor window which landed near St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson. Police said the substances in the bags field tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.
The bags of alleged drugs led to a search warrant being approved by the court which resulted in four people being led out of the building in handcuffs including Jiminez-Lugo.
The others detained by police include Darlene Gilchrist, 34; Augustin Rivera-Rosado, 44; and Rafael Rodriguez, 34. No charges have been filed yet against the other three suspects.
As of Monday night, Jiminez-Lugo was being held in pre-trial detention for lack of bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. The case will now be assigned to a different defense attorney.
Jiminez-Lugo faces a possible sentence of up to 35 years in prison and over $1 million in fines.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.