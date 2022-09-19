The first charges were filed after an unusual police stand-off on Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury last week.

Israel Jiminez-Lugo, 49, of Springfield, Mass., pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to felony charges of cocaine possession and fentanyl trafficking. Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski asked Judge Justin P. Jiron to set conditions of release and cash bail of $20,000 based on Jiminez-Lugo’s lack of ties to the community and his extensive criminal record.

