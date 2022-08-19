Hate Crime Suspect Back In Jail

Hate crime suspect Jeremy M. Bathalon finally made it to his criminal arraignment on Friday.
But only after he was picked up at the jail by the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department and transported to the St. Johnsbury courthouse.
Bathalon was jailed after being arrested in Lyndonville on Tuesday but has twice refused to leave his cell at Northeast Correctional Complex and participate in his arraignment by video.
Bathalon is accused of threatening Hispanic state trooper David Garces with “hateful and offensive” racial slurs, engaging in disorderly conduct and violating court-ordered conditions of release imposed by Judge Justin P. Jiron on Aug. 5.
Caledonia Superior Court
One of the violations alleges that Bathalon was in Lyndonville when he should have been at his court-ordered curfew residence in Derby Line - which is 40 miles away.
On Friday, Bathalon pleaded not guilty to all four new charges against him and was then returned to jail by Judge Jiron after an argument by Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul.
Paul reminded the judge of his statements from the bench on Aug. 5 when Bathalon’s conditions were modified by the judge so he could be released into the community.
“Your honor made a finding that, in your honor’s opinion, Mr. Bathalon had, quote, ‘got the message’ because he had been in jail for about 30-40 days for lack of bail,” said Paul. “And your honor directly informed Mr. Bathalon there would be consequences if he violated conditions.”
Twelve days later Bathalon was arrested in Lyndonville.
“The instant case which we’re arraigning today involved quite a serious violation - not only of the conditions of release but other criminal conduct including aggressive behavior towards law enforcement officers,” said Paul. “It’s clear to the state that Mr. Bathalon is unable to adhere to conditions of release on his own volition and that stronger conditions are required to protect the public…”
Paul then asked the judge to hold Bathalon without bail, but the judge denied that request and removed the $500 bail Bathalon on which he was held.
However, the judge did set conditions of release which include an order that Bathalon only be released into the custody of a court-appointed custodian.
“I don’t like the idea of you having to sit in jail indefinitely,” said Judge Jiron to Bathalon. “But this kind of behavior is really concerning - that you could be at risk of harm to yourself or potentially other people by engaging in violent contact.“
On Friday, Bathalon told his defense attorney he didn’t anyone who would serve as his custodian. Bathalon was then returned to jail.
Prosecutors say Bathalon’s criminal record includes seven failures to appear in court, six felony convictions, multiple misdemeanors and violations of probation and parole.
