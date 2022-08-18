Hate Crime Suspect Refuses Video Arraignment Again

A jailed suspect accused of yelling racial slurs at a Vermont State Trooper in Lyndonville has once again failed to appear for his video arraignment on the charge.
Jeremy M. Bathalon, 33, has been charged with a hate crime as well as disorderly conduct and two counts of violating court-ordered conditions of release. Bathalon was arrested on Tuesday evening and detained at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury.
Caledonia Superior Court
Bathalon was scheduled for a video arraignment on the charges Wednesday but he refused to leave his cell and enter the video room at NECC.
Judge Justin P. Jiron responded by setting $500 bail on Bathalon and re-setting the arraignment for the next day.
But according to a Vermont corrections officer assigned to the video room on Thursday, Bathalon again refused to leave his cell and participate in the arraignment.
“Apparently he’s still refusing to come to the video room,” said Judge Jiron, who then issued an order for Bathalon to be transported from jail to the courthouse for arraignment on Friday.
But Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul said he was concerned that Bathalon might post bail and skip Friday’s arraignment.
“I would ask that Mr. Bathalon be held without bail in the interim, your honor,” said Paul. “I am fearful that he might post $500 bail between now and tomorrow and not show up - given his record of seven failures to appear, six felony convictions, multiple misdemeanors, violations of probation, parole and escape charges.”
Judge Jiron did not grant the hold-without-bail request but did move to prevent Bathalon from being released before Friday’s arraignment by setting a condition that he only be released into the custody of a court-appointed custodian.
“I do find his behavior somewhat aberrant, I suppose,” said the judge. “And I do want to make sure he does come to court.”
According to court documents, Bathalon is accused of threatening a Hispanic state trooper with “hateful and offensive” racial slurs based on the trooper’s race and national origin.
