Hate Crime Suspect Refuses Video Arraignment Again
A jailed suspect accused of yelling racial slurs at a Vermont State Trooper in Lyndonville has once again failed to appear for his video arraignment on the charge.

Jeremy M. Bathalon, 33, has been charged with a hate crime as well as disorderly conduct and two counts of violating court-ordered conditions of release. Bathalon was arrested on Tuesday evening and detained at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury.

