Hate Crimes At The Colonnade Inn

A resident of the Colonnade Inn in Lyndon has been accused of hate crimes against three of his neighbors.
Damon M. Bruyette, 25, has been accused of spitting on people at the motel and using racial slurs against three alleged victims identified by police as Frankie Gonzalez, 53; Savannah Gonzalez, 34, and Amber Sanders, 37.
Bruyette pleaded not guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to three counts of disorderly conduct - hate crime and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, Bruyette was living in Room #141 but was kicked out of the motel after the alleged incident.
Vermont State Police say they were called to the motel around 8 p.m. on Sept. 14 after receiving a report of a male suspect threatening, assaulting and spitting on people. Tpr. Domonique Figueroa said in her report that she spoke with several witnesses including Savannah Gonzalez.
“Savannah provided a statement which advised Bruyette was walking up to her and leaning on her vehicle in front of her room,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa. “He was telling her to s*** his p****. Savannah advised she asked him approximately 15 times to get away from her room and her car. She advised she opened her room door to go inside when Bruyette came toward her, and she hit him. She advised he proceeded to run his mouth by making threats and using racial slurs.”
Gonzalez told police that Bruyette also spit in her husband’s (Frankie Gonzalez) face twice.
Frankie Gonzalez told police that Bruyette spit on him, called him racial slurs and threatened to get a weapon.
“Bruyette can be seen spitting on Frankie in the (security) video I reviewed,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa.
Police said Bruyette provided a preliminary breath test at the scene which registered his blood alcohol content at .155 percent.
Bruyette faces a possible sentence of up to six years in prison and $6,000 in fines.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.