Hate Crimes At The Colonnade Inn
Buy Now

The Colonnade Inn in Lyndon on June 17, 2019. (File Photo)

A resident of the Colonnade Inn in Lyndon has been accused of hate crimes against three of his neighbors.

Damon M. Bruyette, 25, has been accused of spitting on people at the motel and using racial slurs against three alleged victims identified by police as Frankie Gonzalez, 53; Savannah Gonzalez, 34, and Amber Sanders, 37.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments