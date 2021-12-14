Haverhill Addresses COVID Basketball Concerns

HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cooperative School Board made a couple of decisions regarding COVID-19 and basketball on Monday.
By a 3-2 vote, fans at Woodsville High School basketball games will not be subject to mask requirements or capacity restrictions.
The decision applies to the boys and girls varsity and JV teams, whose home games are played at the Dr. John A. Bagonzi Community Building (capacity 350) and the Haverhill Cooperative Middle School gymnasium.
The motion was made by board member Alexandra Keeler and supported by Michael Aremburg and Stephanie Chase.
Casting votes against were Chair Richard Guy and board member Don LoCascio.
LoCascio said the motion was “reckless, asking for trouble and irresponsible” and set the stage for multiple “super spreader” events.
Fan masking policies vary in Division IV. Colebrook, Hinsdale, Newmarket, Moultonborough, Lisbon, Derryfiield and Pittsfield will require fans to mask. Franklin, Littleton, Mount Royal, and Concord Christian will not. Only two schools (Hinsdale, Pittsfield) will have capacity limits.
Players at all three HCSD schools (K-12) were already exempt from masking under a previous school board vote.
MIDDLE SCHOOL HOOPS
Meanwhile, the school board voted to allow Haverhill Cooperative Middle School officials to set fan and player masking rules on a game-by-game basis.
That’s because the middle school plays two-thirds of its games against Vermont opponents, and those schools follow strict masking protocols for players and fans.
The school board decision will allow the middle school to schedule games against Vermont opponents and announce protocols ahead of time. The middle school basketball season begins after the holiday break.
LEGAL CHALLENGE?
Haverhill resident Tim Robie handed school board members a 3,000-word form letter in opposition to COVID-19 measures.
The letter, titled “Notice of Maladministration, Malice, Malfeasance by Haverhill School Board,” demands an end to COVID protocols on school grounds. These include mask mandates, social distancing, temperature checks, COVID testing, quarantines, and vaccinations.
Nearly a dozen people submitted the same letter to the school board. The others were delivered outside of Monday’s meeting.
The letters cite the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, various state constitutions, and at least one court decision. It states that the school board must remove all “unconstitutional” COVID rules and measures within five days or “you will face the State Grand Juries.”
Towards the end of the letter, it says, “Take Notice that it is the peoples’ will to resolve these issues in a peaceable and cooperative manner and you have not been reciprocal. You have displayed utter disregard to the Peoples’ will and we are not going to accept any more political speeches, facts or opinions from you unless you swear it under oath in an Affidavit with penalty of perjury. We are going to hold our servants and entities accountable. Your personal financial capacity and livelihood are now on the line.”
The matter will be referred to legal counsel for review.
OTHER MATTERS
— Haverhill Police Chief David Appleby will appear at the next school board meeting on Jan. 8 to discuss the possibility of creating a school resource officer position.
— School board members agreed to increase the stipend for three school nurses, from $600 to $2,500. Those stipends will be paid through federal COVID relief funds. The stipends award the nurses for extra time worked during COVID-19. That includes after-school hours spent on COVID documentation and follow-up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.