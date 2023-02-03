Haverhill Awarded $200,000 Grant For Traffic Safety
James R. Morrill Municipal Building, Town Office Haverhill #filephoto

HAVERHILL — Federal money could make roads safer for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Haverhill is receiving a $200,00 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop a comprehensive plan to improve road safety.

