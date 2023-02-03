Haverhill Awarded $200,000 Grant For Traffic Safety

HAVERHILL — Federal money could make roads safer for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.
Haverhill is receiving a $200,00 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop a comprehensive plan to improve road safety.
The money was awarded Wednesday through the Safe Streets and Roads For All Grant Program, which will distribute $5 billion over the next five years to combat rising death tolls on American roads.
According to DOT, traffic fatalities reached a 16-year high in 2021 and preliminary data indicates will remain near those levels in 2022 while getting worse for people walking, biking, or rolling as well as incidents involving trucks.
This round of “Safe Streets” funding awarded $800 million to 510 projects.
Haverhill was one of four recipients in New Hampshire and the only one in the North Country.
Safe Streets and Roads for All is a competitive grant program that supports regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.
“Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives.”
