Haverhill Board Chair Submits Resignation, May Reconsider

HAVERHILL — The Select Board is waiting to hear if Chair Fred Garofalo will step down.
In a surprise move, Garofalo submitted his resignation letter by email at 12:25 a.m. on Saturday.
He did not provide an explanation for his abrupt and unexpected decision, writing, “Please accept this as a formal notice of my resignation from the position of Selectboard Chair and the Selectboard of Haverhill New Hampshire, effective immediately. After careful consideration I have made the decision to resign.”
In spite of the letter, it remains a fluid situation, according to town officials.
Fellow board members have individually reached out to Garofalo over the weekend, and there are signs he may reconsider.
If nothing changes, the Select Board would formally discuss the personnel matter as a group in non-public session at its next meeting on Tuesday.
Attempts to reach Garofalo for comment were unsuccessful.
First elected in 2017, Garofalo has served during a tumultuous period in Haverhill politics, marked by tensions between the town and precinct governments.
During impassioned discussions and contentious votes, Garofalo favored practical solutions that were meant to streamline municipal operations, end political bickering, and serve the greater good.
He frequently punctuated matter-of-fact statements with the phrase “it’s as simple as that,” reflecting a no-nonsense approach to municipal policy and planning.
He was approaching the end of his two-year term and the seat will be up for election at Town Meeting in March.
In his resignation letter, Garofalo expressed appreciation after nearly six years on the board.
“Working as a Haverhill Selectman has been a wonderful experience that has afforded me many valuable opportunities to learn, and I am grateful to have served the people of the Town of Haverhill,” he wrote.
He closed with words of encouragement for the remaining four board members: Vice Chair Steve Robbins, Michael Graham, Katie Williams and Kevin Knapp.
“I wish you and the Selectboard continued success in the future,” Garofalo wrote.
