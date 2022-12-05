Haverhill Budget Committee Members Appointed
Buy Now

Paul Forcier was one of seven people appointed to the Haverhill Advisory Budget Committee. (File Photo)

HAVERHILL — Town Moderator Gary Hebert has appointed the seven-member Haverhill Advisory Budget Committee.

Committee members are Melissa Gould, Paul Forcier, Michelle Reagan, Dylan Farr, David Joslin, Brie Choate, and Vickie Wyman.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments