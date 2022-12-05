Haverhill Budget Committee Members Appointed

HAVERHILL — Town Moderator Gary Hebert has appointed the seven-member Haverhill Advisory Budget Committee.
Committee members are Melissa Gould, Paul Forcier, Michelle Reagan, Dylan Farr, David Joslin, Brie Choate, and Vickie Wyman.
They represent a cross-section of the community with two Woodsville District residents (Gould, Forcier), two Mountain Lakes District residents (Reagan, Farr) and three non-district residents (Joslin, Choate, Wyman).
The committee will begin meeting with Town Administration and department heads this month.
In a social media post on Friday, Town Manager Brigitte Codling said, “We would like to thank each of them for stepping up to serve in this very important capacity.”
The Advisory Budget Committe will review the proposed town budget and provide the Select Board with recommendations.
“This is truly a people’s voice committee and an important part of the process,” Codling said.
Prior to the appointments, Select Board Chair Fred Garofalo recommended a “balanced” budget committee with representatives from each of the four town precincts (Haverhill Corner, Mountain Lakes, North Haverhill, Woodsville).
“If one district controls the committee, that could skew the budget,” Garofalo said last month.
While the final committee roster does not include members from North Haverhill and Haverhill Corner, no faction holds a supermajority.
In March, Town Meeting approved a $4.25 million operating budget and 22 other spending articles totaling $1 million.
