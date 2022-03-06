HAVERHILL — Does the Town Manager’s job hang in the balance?
Candidates for Select Board say no.
During a ‘meet the candidates’ event on Saturday, six of the people running for two seats on the Board of Selectmen said they had no plans to dismiss Town Manager Brigitte Codling.
Appointed in 2019, Codling has come under fire for reform efforts that have upset some in town, notably Woodsville precinct officials.
Four of the candidates — incumbent Matt Bjelobrk and challengers Darwin Clogston, Keith Charpentier and Chris Cadreact — voiced strong support for Codling.
“I fully support our town manager,” said Bjelobrk. “She’s done an incredible job. And let me tell you something, I am privy to a lot of stuff that none of you people have any idea … the slings and arrows and personal attacks that she’s been through. And what annoys me, I don’t consider myself a feminist really, but let me tell you something, if she were a man they wouldn’t be calling her ‘aggressive.’ Somehow she’s treated differently and it offends me.”
“I think there’s a lot of pushback because people are being accountable for the first time in a long, long time,” added Clogston.
Two others, Kevin Knapp and Katie Williams, said they had no desire to oust Codling but wanted to ensure strong oversight of the town administration.
Knapp said “I believe Brigitte Codling is a very smart woman, and I do believe nobody wants to stack the deck against her” and Williams added “I think the town manager position is a very difficult position and it takes a very strong person, man or woman, to be in that position.”
However, both said Haverhill residents demanded “accountability.”
A seventh candidate, Chuck Fenn, arrived an hour into the forum after the matter was addressed and did not provide a response.
Resident Lorraine Prescott posed the question. She worried that certain candidates were put forward by the Woodsville precinct to oust Codling.
“A couple of years ago I started hearing all the scuttlebutt about the town manager, and how they couldn’t wait to stack the select board with Woodsville people so we could get rid of her and get back to the way that things were,” Prescott said. “That’s the only reason I came here today because this has stuck in my craw all that time. It’s not right.”
ADDRESSING DIVISION
Prescott’s question addressed deeper issues between the town and the Woodsville precinct.
Under Codling, the Town of Haverhill has pursued consolidation of services through the formation of a town fire department and proposals to merge highway and recreation departments. Woodsville has resisted those efforts.
Two years ago the town withheld funding for Woodsville Highway due to disagreements over the funding formula, and Woodsville filed a lawsuit to force payment. The case remains in Grafton County Superior Court, and most expect the town will have to make back payments totaling six figures. However, Concord lawmakers ended the funding agreement in June, meaning that Woodsville taxpayers must fund 100% of precinct operations (including fire and highway) without town support moving forward.
Multiple questions addressed those topics on Saturday.
Moderator Gary Scruton, whose publication The Trendy Times organized and hosted the event at the Robert E. Clifford Memorial Building, and members of the 30-strong audience pressed the candidates on the matter.
The candidates mostly agreed on a few fundamental points: That the lawsuit prevented all parties from holding talks, that the case cannot simply be dropped, and that they wished for a speedy resolution.
Asked how they would foster unity moving forward, the candidates offered varying opinions.
Knapp expressed support for the town’s four precincts and said “we need a select board that works together as a teammate for all residents of Haverhill.”
Meanwhile, Cadreact was critical of Woodsville’s actions and said “it would help a lot if Woodsville would start acting like it was a member of the Town of Haverhill.”
Williams suggested that a new-look Select Board could aggressively pursue “a better way to collaborate with the precincts. All of those relationships need to be mended before moving forward.”
However, Bjelobrk and Clogston said bridge building efforts cannot resume in earnest until the lawsuit is resolved.
Bjelobrk said previous talks between the town and Woodsville, led by state Sen. Bob Giuda and Rep. Rick Ladd, to end disagreement over highway funding “didn’t bear any fruit,” and that the town does not control the matter in the courts.
“The town has limited avenues because we didn’t bring the lawsuit, so it’s not within our purview to end the lawsuit,” Bjelobrk said. “So we’re in a very difficult position. We have a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers, and if we feel [the precinct is not owed] the money they say they are owed, then what choice is there?”
Once the lawsuit is over, Charpentier said, everyone involved must work towards healing.
“If we can’t all get together and resolve this, it’s going to be very difficult to move on,” he said.
