HAVERHILL, N.H. — The Board of Directors of the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP) announced Thursday the awarding of a grant for the rehabilitation of the 140-year-old Haverhill Library in Haverhill Corner.

The Haverhill Library Association (HLA) received a $47,000 grant to support the first phase of a rehabilitation project, shoring up the first-floor framing and foundations of its 180-year-old building. The library building is a key historic structure in the Haverhill Corner Historic District, built as a county administrative building in 1840, but serving as home to the library since 1916.

