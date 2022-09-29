Haverhill Considers Short Term Rental Regulations

Haverhill this week became the latest community to explore short-term rental regulations.
By a 5-0 vote on Monday, the Select Board made a formal request to the Planning Board to look into the matter, to determine if Haverhill required STR rules and what those rules should be.
The Planning Board meets next on Oct. 25.
Select Board members did not offer full-throated support for an ordinance but agreed the town needed stronger oversight of STR properties.
Short-term rentals have been blamed for noise, traffic, parking, trash, rowdy behavior, septic system failures, and public safety problems in communities across the region.
Selectmen Michael Graham and Vice Chair Steve Robbins were most interested in the revenue generation potential of an STR permitting process, to offset costs associated with short-term rental guests.
“I don’t think we want to necessarily try to discourage the practice, because it does bring people into the area who spend money at the restaurants and food stores and everything else. I don’t think that’s the problem. But I think there is room for some control, and some fees to help offset some of the additional services that are necessary when you have such a transient population,” Graham said.
Added Robbins, “I’m not that in favor of controlling people. I’m more in favor of collecting their money.”
QUESTIONS ABOUT IMPLEMENTATION
Haverhill poses unique challenges to STR regulations.
During the discussion on Monday, Planning Board alternate Joe Longacre warned that a short-term rental ordinance may be difficult to implement because Haverhill does not have town-wide zoning.
“I think it’s worth pursuing,” Longacre said. “I just think it’s a delicate issue to decide how you will place the parameters around it, because it’s gray.”
However, some of the town’s village districts have zoning.
That includes the Mountain Lakes District, which has approximately 25 short-term rentals through AirBNB and VRBO, according to industry analysts AirDNA.
Board members agreed to coordinate with Mountain Lakes officials and determine if the precinct has already begun independent efforts to regulate STRs.
“I would be interested to reach out to Mountain Lake before we go much further and see if they’re looking at it, seeing as how a lot of [the short-term rentals] are in their district. If they’re going to look at it in their zoning, maybe we can follow them and see how that goes. And jump on it later,” Robbins said.
The creation of STR regulations would be a lengthy process.
Once the Planning Board creates draft regulations, they would hold at least one public hearing.
If no substantive changes are proposed at the public hearing, the proposed regulations would go to the Select Board and Village District Commissioners for review.
Finally, the proposed regulations would be placed on the ballot for voter approval.
REGIONAL CONCERN
New Hampshire and Vermont property owners have increasingly converted homes, apartments and condos into lucrative STRs, defined as rentals available for stays of 30 days or less.
Some worry that STRs have contributed to a workforce housing shortage, squeezed families and young professionals out of town, and worsened noise, trash and traffic problems in residential neighborhoods.
There are approximately 1,500 short-term rentals in the 2,500 square mile region that runs between the I-91 and Route 3 corridors, from Franconia Notch and the Upper Valley to the Canadian border, according to AirDNA.
The rise in STRs across the region has prompted some communities to adopt regulations.
In New Hampshire, 30 communities and one precinct had addressed short-term rentals as through ordinances, zoning by-laws, or both as of March 2022, according to the state Office of Strategic Initiatives.
That includes the North Country communities of Easton, Franconia, Gorham, Jefferson, Lincoln, Lisbon, Littleton, Monroe, and Whitefield.
However, efforts to pass statewide regulations stalled in the legislature earlier this year.
In Vermont, short-term rental operators must address fire safety considerations laid out by the State Fire Marshal, and STRs that accommodate nine or more guests must meet additional safety requirements.
Attempts to create a statewide rental registry were scrapped this spring under threat of veto by Gov. Phil Scott.
