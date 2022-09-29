Haverhill Considers Short Term Rental Regulations
James R. Morrill Municipal Building, Town Office Haverhill #filephoto

Haverhill this week became the latest community to explore short-term rental regulations.

By a 5-0 vote on Monday, the Select Board made a formal request to the Planning Board to look into the matter, to determine if Haverhill required STR rules and what those rules should be.

