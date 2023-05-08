Haverhill Considers SRO Position

HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cooperative School Board on May 1 discussed the creation of a School Resource Officer.
Haverhill Police Chief David Appleby proposed having an HPD officer assigned full-time to the school system during the 39-week academic year.
The SRO would be specially trained, and their primary duties would be to protect and educate, Appleby said.
The position would provide an added layer of security against external threats, teach classes, offer informal counseling, and build trust among students.
Discipline would continue to be handled by school staff unless it rises to a criminal level, Appleby said.
“The purpose [of an SRO] is to keep students out of the criminal justice system,” Appleby said. “We’re not looking to put them in the system, we’re looking to navigate them away from it.”
The position would be filled by Corporal Michael DiDomenico, the HPD “school liaison” who has taught the fifth-grade Law Enforcement Against Drug and Violence (LEAD) program at the middle school since 2018.
He has completed a two-day SRO course and will attend a five-day training program this summer.
“I love being in the schools teaching my LEAD classes. I think it’s had a positive impact,” DiDomenico told the school board. “It’s been great and I would like to expand [my role] into all the schools [in a full time capacity].”
The SRO would carry a sidearm and a radio, but would dress in a “soft” uniform and not patrol uniforms or tactical gear.
They would move between the elementary, middle and high school and would also staff after-school events (athletics, dances, etc.) as needed.
School Board member Don Locascio lauded DiDomenico’s work as “school liaison” but was apprehensive about having full-time armed law enforcement officers in public PreK-12 schools.
“The idea of having a dedicated police officer in the school, I have a problem with that,” Locascio said.
However board member and education consultant Michael Adamkowski described the effectiveness of SROs in other school districts.
“I do consulting with a school district where they have an SRO,” Adamkowski said. “They identified the at-risk kids, created programs specifically for them, and it worked really well.”
Appleby said the SRO role requires a certain kind of officer, and that DiDomenico was selected because of his temperament and interest.
“How much success an SRO has is dependent on the disposition of the officer selected,” Appleby said. “[DiDomenico] is fully invested in the idea of what an SRO should be doing.”
A member of the public, Greg Mathieson, offered first-hand accounts of SROs in Fairfax, Va., where he lived previously.
He said the Fairfax County Police instituted an SRO program in the 185,000-student district, placing an officer in every school.
“It was great, it deterred a lot of crime. There were no gangs, no problems. If a student had an issue at home or knew something going on in their community, they brought it to an officer they trust and see everyday,” Mathieson said. “That helped out the community a lot.”
If the proposal moves forward, questions remain.
The officer would be the full-time SRO for 75 percent of the year and assigned to patrol the remaining 25 percent.
The officer would also be summoned from SRO duty to assist with major incidents as needed.
As a result, the town and school district would share costs, and would have to reach a funding agreement.
HPD would also have to determine whether to request a part-time officer to replace the SRO on the duty roster when school is in session.
There would need to be a contingency plan to replace the SRO, in the event they left the department or were on leave.
The school board will continue discussion on the matter at future meetings.
