Haverhill Cooperative Hires Outgoing Littleton Principal

The outgoing Littleton High School principal will be taking over at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School.
Jennifer Carbonneau was named the new HCMS principal last week and will begin on July 1.
Reached on Friday, Carbonneau, 48, said she looked forward to the new opportunity.
“I’ve spent much of my career working with middle schoolers, so the chance to be a principal of a grades 4-to-8 middle school is exciting,” she said, adding, “I love the teachers, staff and students in Littleton, and I’m going to miss them, but it’s healthy to make changes every decade or two decades, just to stay young and fresh.”
Carbonneau was one of 13 applicants for the position and was overwhelmingly selected by the hiring committee, which included HCMS employees and school board members.
Richard Guy, chairman of the Haverhill School Board, said “she was hands down the number one choice.”
Carbonneau said she appreciated the hiring committee’s support for her.
She will introduce herself to staff and students at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School on Wednesday.
Adding to her enthusiasm, she said, was “the excitement from the hiring committee and the superintendent about who I am, what I represent, and what kind of leader I am.”
She intends to build upon Haverhill Cooperative’s considerable strengths and successes.
“The middle school has a strong staff with little turnover. I’m hoping to support what they are doing well, and see where I can contribute the skill sets I have in community building, collaboration and learning assessment,” she said, adding, “They have a lot of positive things going on there.”
Carbonneau is in her fourth year as Littleton’s middle/high school principal, taking over in July 2017. Before that she served a year as the assistant principal.
A graduate of Littleton High (Class of 1990) she earned a bachelor’s degree in English Secondary Education from Lyndon State College and a master’s degree in Education from Plymouth State University.
Her education career spans nearly a quarter century. She began teaching seventh grade at Concord (Vt.) High School in 1997-98, spent the next two years as an English teacher at White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield, and joined the Littleton High School staff in 2000, where she served as a teacher and instructional coach for over 15 years before moving into an administrative role.
She is supported by her husband, Michael, and children, Madeline (currently an LHS junior) and Jayce (a sophomore).
Haverhill Cooperative Middle School is a grades 4-to-8 facility with a total combined enrollment of over 230.
