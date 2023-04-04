Haverhill Cooperative School Board Fills Open Seat

HAVERHILL — On Monday, the Haverhill Cooperative School Board appointed new member Michael Adamkowski.
Adamkowski develops and manages programs for at-risk youth and their families, with a focus on adventure-based therapy and therapeutic recreation.
He is director of adventure therapy for Upper Valley Stewardship Center, where he has been since 2011, and runs a consulting business Adventure Based Consulting, which he founded in 2000.
The school board chose Adamkowski over two other candidates: Mark Litchfield, who heads an alternative education program for the Orleans Essex (Vt.) Supervisory Union, and Maura Mathieson, a retired nurse of 49 years.
Adamkowski will replace former member Michael Thompson, who resigned on Feb. 14 to seek employment as the Dean of Students at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School.
The hiring process for that position is ongoing.
In his resignation letter, Thompson wrote, “Whether I’m eventually offered the position or not, I firmly believe that applying for employment within the district as a sitting board member represents a significant conflict of interest. As such, I can no longer serve in good conscience and feel that resigning my seat before submitting an application is my only viable option.”
Thompson resigned less than a week after an exchange with resident Tim Robie at the February board meeting.
During public comment, Robie criticized proposed changes to the school district’s transgender policy relating to athletics and said, “allowing boys to compete in girls’ sports and enter girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms and vice versa is absolutely disdainful and immoral.”
To which Thompson replied, “Feel free to run for office.”
Robie later demanded an apology from Thompson, and called for the board to take disciplinary action, saying “You are all my servants and I don’t appreciate disrespect from my servants.”
In his resignation letter, Thompson wrote, “I humbly and wholeheartedly apologize to Superintendent Melanson, the HCSD board, the community, and especially Mr. Robie for my loss of composure. I have no excuse for my outburst. I can only state by way of some small explanation that I’m incredibly passionate about LGBTQ+ rights, and that I will continue to fight with every fiber of my being to increase acceptance of all people who are living their truth in society. While my feelings certainly come from a positive place, my actions in this case were inappropriate, and for that I apologize.”
Adamkowski’s appointment runs through March and the final year of his term will go to election.
