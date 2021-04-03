Haverhill Hires New Police Chief

A former state trooper is Haverhill’s new top cop.
David Appleby was named the town’s Chief of Police on Friday and will start on April 12.
A 22-year veteran of the New Hampshire State Police, Appleby takes over for part-time Interim Chief Derek Sullivan, who led the department for the past five months.
“Appleby has been selected following an in-depth search and interview process. He was selected based on his extensive law enforcement experience and education that focused on leadership and criminal justice,” said Town Manager Brigitte Codling in a statement.
According to a press release, Appleby will emphasize community policing, and looks to build on the department’s strengths while bringing “fresh ideas” to boost its performance.
He aims to further develop and improve community relationships, while gaining a better understanding of the issues facing Haverhill, the press release added.
After graduation from Dawson College in Montreal, Appleby enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He attained the rank of sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1999. That year he attended the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Academy and was hired as a state trooper. He served his first year in the Haverhill area.
During his time with the state police, he was a SWAT trooper, a SWAT sniper team leader, a peer-to-peer counselor, a field training officer, and a troop armorer.
Appleby holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Phoenix University and a master’s degree in Leadership from Granite State College.
“Appleby has significant experience in leading and training personnel in tactical and interpersonal scenarios and hopes to impart his knowledge and experience to his Department, building a strong, supportive team culture to serve the community with a high degree of professionalism treating all with dignity and respect while enforcing the rules, regulations, and laws of the Town of Haverhill and State of New Hampshire,” said Codling in a statement.
