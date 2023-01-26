Haverhill Man Indicted For Criminal Threatening With A Gun

A Barton man is charged with stealing from Walmart in Littleton and a Haverhill man with pointing a gun at a woman in the February round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court.
Dustin J. Adams, 38, of Bath, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine on Aug. 20 in Bath. He is also charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of unlawfully driving while being certified a habitual offender after the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles gave him the certification in December 2020 and revoked his driver’s license.
Devin E. Champagne, 32, of Bath, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. On Aug. 7 in Haverhill, prosecutors said Champagne drove a 2005 Chevy van along Route 10 after being certified a habitual offender in January 2020.
James Lee Gillespy, 33, of Nashua, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing fentanyl on June 16 in North Haverhill while an inmate at the Grafton County House of Corrections. He also faces a Class B felony count of delivery of prohibited articles for having the drug in the jail.
Ryan Gillespy, 35, of North Woodstock, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine and a special class felony count of having more than five grams of the drug with the intent to sell it on Oct. 13 in North Haverhill, after previously being convicted of felony drug possession in Grafton Superior Court in February 2019. In addition, Gillespy faces a Class A felony count of possessing crack cocaine on Oct. 13 in North Haverhill, after previously being convicted of the 2019 drug offense.
Francis Gravelin, 57, of Haverhill, was indicted on a special class felony count of criminal threatening after purposely attempting to place Cynthia Izzo in fear of imminent bodily injury by pointing a Ruger 9mm handgun at her on July 4, 2021, in Haverhill. Gravelin also faces a Class B felony count of being a felon in unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, after being convicted of burglary in Milford, Conn., in June 2004.
Meaghan Gregory, 33, of Benton, was indicted on two Class A felony counts of possessing fentanyl and cocaine on Aug. 2 in North Haverhill, after previously being convicted at Grafton Superior Court in 2019 on a felony charge of possessing heroin and crack cocaine. Gregory also faces a Class B felony count of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon for having in her possession on Aug. 2 in Haverhill two machetes that prosecutors said “could cause death or serious bodily injury.”
Latham Miner, 25, of Glencliff, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. On Sept. 26 in Haverhill, prosecutors said Miner drove a Dodge 3500 truck on Briar Hill Road after being certified a habitual offender in 2018.
Nicholas J. Quimby, 33, of Lancaster, was indicted on four Class B felony counts of possessing fentanyl, cocaine, amphetamine, and buprenorphine on July 16 in Lebanon. Quimby also faces a Class B felony count of falsifying physical evidence when, believing a police investigation was about to begin, he tried to destroy, conceal, or remove the drugs by throwing them toward trash bins with the intent to impair the investigation. In addition, Quimby faces a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. On July 16 in Lebanon, prosecutors said Quimby drove a motor vehicle along Plainfield Road in Lebanon after being certified a habitual offender in 2008.
Chase Tetrault, 32, of Lincoln, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. On Sept. 16 in Littleton, prosecutors said Tetrault drove a motor vehicle in the parking lot of Cumberland Farms on Meadow Street after being certified a habitual offender in July 2022.
Jeremy Lee Young, 35, of Barton, Vt., was indicted on Class B felony count of theft by unauthorized taking. On Nov. 5 at the Walmart in Littleton, prosecutors said Young stole trail cameras, game cameras, and shoes valued between $1,000 and $1,500.
