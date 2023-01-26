Haverhill Man Indicted For Criminal Threatening With A Gun
Buy Now

Grafton County Courthouse and Department of Corrections.

A Barton man is charged with stealing from Walmart in Littleton and a Haverhill man with pointing a gun at a woman in the February round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court.

Dustin J. Adams, 38, of Bath, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine on Aug. 20 in Bath. He is also charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of unlawfully driving while being certified a habitual offender after the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles gave him the certification in December 2020 and revoked his driver’s license.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments