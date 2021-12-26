Haverhill Native Appointed Commissioner Of New N.H. Dept. Of Energy

A Haverhill native is now the first commissioner of the state’s newest department, the Department of Energy (DOE).
Jared Chicoine, who previously headed up the New Hampshire Office of Strategic Initiatives (OSI), was appointed interim commissioner on June 30, a day before the department took effect.
He was confirmed as permanent commissioner on Dec. 8 in a 4-1 vote by the Executive Council, after being nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu in October.
During an interview with The Caledonian-Record on Dec. 17 at the Moore hydroelectric dam in Littleton, where he visited to learn more about an energy efficiency project taking shape there, Chicoine said he initially was going to remain as interim commissioner until a permanent successor could be found.
But in serving as interim, he saw the opportunities that the department can bring to the state, such as programs for residents and expanding New Hampshire’s renewable energy portfolio, and wanted to be a part of it.
“My intention was just to be an interim commissioner for 60 days,” he said. “Then the governor asked me if I would remain a holdover in September. I agreed to that, and over the course of those next several weeks I was doing the job, enjoying it and enjoying a great team, and I reached back out to the governor’s office to say this is a great opportunity for the state, it’s exciting to have a new Department of Energy, and I’d like to be considered, after not being interested prior and just wanting to help with the transition.”
Because of his work with the OSI, Chicoine said he was already familiar with some of the DOE programs and had worked with the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on various initiatives for nearly half a decade as OSI director.
“We’re just excited for the new department,” he said. “We really want to make sure we excel at customer service. We have a number of very important programs, like the fuel assistance program, which provides heating assistant to lower- and moderate-income households statewide to the tune of $25 to $30 million a year, provided by the federal government. Last year, 25,000 households were certified and received that assistance.”
Another initiative administered by the DOE is the weatherization assistance program, which weatherizes homes in need of those services, said Chicoine.
Yet another is the renewable energy fund, which he said funds projects like the new minimum flow unit being installed at Moore Dam by dam owner Great River Hydro, which is striving for more efficient hydro-power flow.
The Moore Dam project received a $160,000 grant from the PUC, a grant that the new DOE now administers.
“We want to provide exceptional customer service for ratepayers and taxpayers and make sure that we’re providing those services in the best way possible,” he said.
On the regulatory side, the DOE has a regulatory support division to manage rate cases.
“We want to ensure that rates are reasonable and prudent and want to make sure the citizens of New Hampshire have a safe, reliable, affordable electric system, and rate payers are being well-represented,” said Chicoine. “There’s a lot of exciting opportunities.”
The department is working on providing its official mission statement in the next few months, he said.
The DOE also has a division of policy and programs that is tasked with updating every three years New Hampshire’s 10-year statewide energy strategy.
“We want to provide the correct and best information we can to our policymakers, the governor, and the Legislature so that they’re making good decisions,” said Chicoine. “We want to be a resource to the Legislature and the governor’s office, and I think that’s one of the most exciting opportunities about this.”
Expanding renewables within the state’s energy portfolio is a big part of the mission, he said.
“With the renewable energy fund, we have a residential solar rebate program,” said Chicoine. “We have various grant programs for commercial and industrial users. That’s all an important part of our state pursing new renewable energy resources. It’s an exciting time for that.”
While energy was a focus with OSI, it wasn’t the primary focus, and the DOE has many more resources available, he said.
Going forward, the DOE has the opportunity to do a rebudget after such a major reorganization and will be going to the Executive Council with a rebudget for approval in 2022, he said.
“After that, we plan on doing a webinar for the public, for media, and for the utilities to introduce the department and show how we’re different from the PUC and what we do now,” said Chicoine. “I think it will be informative. People will learn about our different divisions, responsibilities, the programs we administer, and what we see in our future.”
The DOE commissioner position carries an annual salary of $108,212.
During Chicoine’s confirmation on Dec. 8, Executive Councilor Cinde Warrington, who was the nay vote, said the DOE is a newly-created department tasked with moving forward the state’s energy policy and Chicoine has no technical expertise in the area of energy, according to a Dec. 8 story by New Hampshire Public Radio.
Executive Councilor Joe Kenney said Chicoine is a good fit for the position, after leading the OSI and building relationships in government.
Prior to becoming director of OSI in January 2017 and working with the governor’s office, where he was Sununu’s first policy director, Chicoine served as a consultant and did government relations work and work with campaigns and elections.
“I was involved in politics for a number of years, but I’ve really enjoyed state service, and the public service aspect of it is very rewarding,” he said.
Most of his time growing up was spent in Haverhill.
“It’s home up here,” said Chicoine. “I still have family in the area. I’m up here every couple of weeks. My parents live close by and so do my in-laws. It’s always going to be home up here.”
