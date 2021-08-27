Haverhill: Once Again, School Board Says No To Masks

HAVERHILL — Students will not be required to wear masks when schools open next week, the school board decided on Thursday.
In an emergency meeting held at the Haverhill Cooperative Middle School gymnasium, the school board rejected three motions to create a mask mandate in spite of rising COVID-19 infections and the prevalence of the more contagious Delta variant.
However, the school board left the door open for policy changes.
By a 3-2 vote, they authorized Superintendent Laurie Melanson to take whatever action she deemed necessary to protect the school community.
They also recommended the creation of a “mask matrix” to set COVID thresholds that would trigger mask-wearing in schools.
The emergency meeting was called to address public concerns over the school district’s “mask optional” policy that was approved on June 14 and reaffirmed on Aug. 2.
The two-hour meeting drew nearly 100 people (in person and virtually), and 16 spoke on mask requirements.
SUPPORT FOR MASKS
Some urged the School Board to reverse course and impose a mask mandate immediately, in the interest of public health.
James O’Hearn, a parent of two students, said the school district should follow CDC guidelines for K-12 schools that recommend students and staff wear masks indoors. He pointed out that Haverhill has a low vaccination rate (30 percent below the county average), children under 12 are not vaccine eligible, and pediatric COVID hospitalizations in the U.S. have reached record levels.
“Things are worse now than they were at the beginning of last school year, largely due to the spread of the Delta variant,” he said, “and the reason we’re still in this predicament is because people fail to mask up, social distance and get vaccinated.”
David and Ashlee Robinson said their 6-year-old daughter Avery, an incoming first grader, has cystic fibrosis and is susceptible to negative COVID outcomes. They presented a letter from her caregivers at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, which supported mask use as a highly effective form of COVID mitigation. David said a universal mask mandate would not only protect the most vulnerable students but would support in-person learning until those under 12 can be vaccinated.
“I want to see these kids in school more than anything, so if you don’t care about my child and what could happen to her, care about all of our children,” David said. “Let’s start with the masks, and remove them when we know it will be safe to do so.”
Jamie Riley added that her 14-year-old son, Andrew is severely immunocompromised. Despite being vaccinated, her son would likely be hospitalized — and could die — if he contracts COVID, she said. She called on the school district to issue a three-week mask mandate, conduct another parent survey, and revisit the matter in September.
“My son ends up every year in an ICU or a hospital for several days, because he has a breathing problem and contracts croup or RSV [respiratory synsitial virus]. Last year was the first year in five years my son was not hospitalized,” she said. “How hard is it to ask for a three-week trial. It’s not going to kill your children.”
Michael Thompson, a teacher at Profile School and the parent of two Haverhill Cooperative School District students, said masks were annoying but effective.
“Yes do we lose some communication when a mask covers our face? Absolutely. Is it harder to teach when I’m wearing a mask? For sure. Is it harder for some students to learn when wearing a mask? Absolutely. But it’s a heck of a lot harder for one of my students to learn if they’re in the hospital. It’s a heck of a lot harder for one of my students to learn if they contract COVID-19 at a place they’re legally forced to be,” he said.
Haverhill Cooperative School Nurse Laurie Restelli said the state’s 7-day average had increased nearly 650 percent since the school board first approved a “mask optional” policy in June.
Speaking on behalf of HCSD nurses, she said, “We feel the best way to keep children safest is by masking at this time.”
MASK OPPOSITION
Others in attendance disagreed with the need for masks.
Dave Long, a father of two, pulled his children from the school system last year because he disagreed with the COVID restrictions. He and his wife work full-time, and homeschooling posed a significant hardship, he said. Long said two community surveys have shown the community is not interested in a mask mandate and called on the school board to stand by their previous two votes.
“We had between 7-10 kids in our little school pod last year that didn’t attend school for some or all of the school year. These families and others are still just as concerned as they were last year about what our children’s school days are going to look like,” he said.
Aaron Palm, a mother of three and a bus driver in the district, opposed a mask mandate. She worried that masks interfered with education and asked that any teachers wearing masks use clear masks, for the benefit of younger children.
“Our children’s health is a priority, but so is their education,” she said. “This is the time for learning the most important, basic things of our language and we cannot let something like a mask interfere with that teaching.”
Parent Tim Robie characterized masks as physically and developmentally harmful and he railed against the CDC recommendations for mask use in schools.
“Masks don’t work. They don’t prevent anything. The manufacturers openly state that they don’t prevent any disease,” he said, adding later, “So let me just say, I don’t trust the CDC. I don’t trust the pharmaceutical companies. I don’t trust the government. They haven’t earned my trust. I trust my own immune system and I stand for liberty and the freedom to make my own health choices. And as a parent it is my task to make health choices for my child. I will gladly stand up for your right to wear a mask or two masks or to eat at McDonald’s three times a day. I choose not to do those things, but I think in a free country you should be able to decide for yourself what to do with your body.”
At one point School Board Chair Dick Guy, a former EMT and head of Woodsville Ambulance, refuted some of Robie’s COVID claims. Guy explained that masks are proven to reduce the spread of airborne viruses, and do not reduce oxygen intake.
“Some of the statements are blatantly false,” Guy said.
BOARD DECISIONS
The Haverhill Cooperative School Board heard three motions for a mask mandate on Thursday. All three failed.
— Guy’s motion for a K-8 mask mandate until children under 12 are vaccine eligible failed 2-4;
— Board Member Sabrina Brown’s motion for a universal K-12 mask mandate through Oct. 4 did not pass 3-3;
— Board member Don LoCascio’s motion for a universal mask mandate until children under 12 are vaccine eligible failed to reach the floor.
However, immediately afterward, the school board authorized Melanson to take whatever actions she deems necessary to protect the school community. Guy, LoCascio and Brown voted in favor, John Rutherford and Michael Aremburg voted against. Alexandra Keeler abstained.
Melanson suggested having a mask requirement for staff. That proposal received a lukewarm reception from board members.
New Hampshire does not have a blanket mask mandate and Gov. Chris Sununu has said there are no plans to establish one. Without clear guidance, school districts in the Granite State have created their own mask policies.
Some local schools and school districts will require everyone to wear masks when the school year begins. That includes Bath Village, Blue Mountain Union, Piermont Village, St. Johnsbury Academy and schools in the Orange East and Caledonia Central Supervisory unions including Blue Mountain Union, Oxbow High School, Peacham School and Danville School.
Lisbon, Monroe and Warren will not require masks.
At the end of Thursday’s meeting, Rutherford — a vocal opponent of a mask mandate — expressed a willingness to set clear thresholds for mask use moving forward. He argued such a decision should be based on precise measures, not intuition.
That would necessitate the creation of a mask matrix. The State Department of Health and Human Services this month released a sample matrix, which recommends mask mandates during times of substantial transmission. The decision-making tool could be tailored to local needs. A handful of local schools have already implemented a mask matrix, including Lyndon Institute, Littleton High School and White Mountains Regional High School.
Board members appeared to support the idea, which could be finalized when they meet next on Sept. 13.
