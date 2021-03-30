For over 20 years Haverhill Police have worn a patch that was, to be kind, non-descript.
That will change.
The department will introduce a new patch as part of a department re-branding, according to HPD officials.
Local artists submitted designs and three finalists were chosen, all by local illustrator Frank Fuller. They each feature a barn and silo.
Those finalists were posted on the Haverhill Police Facebook page for a public vote. A winner will be chosen within the next week or so.
To weigh in, visit https://www.facebook.com/HaverhillNHPolice/
Contacted on Friday, Fuller said he was “pretty ecstatic” about the news.
A freelance, mixed-media artist who specializes in portraits, Fuller has previously produced award-winning works for competitions at the Caledonia, Lancaster and North Haverhill fairs.
Currently employed as a service tech at the Wal-Mart Auto Care Center in Woodsville, Fuller said the Haverhill Police patch competition reaffirmed his commitment to art.
In the past, he said, he was discouraged about the lack of professional artistic opportunities. There were times he “thought about giving it up.” But something inside wouldn’t let him.
“It’s a journey. You have to have the love for it,” he said, noting that he doesn’t plan to rest on his laurels. He hopes his success with the Haverhill Police patch will lead him to further opportunities and accomplishments. “I’m happy. But I still want to keep getting better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.