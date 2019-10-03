On Sept. 20, the Haverhill Police Department arrested Shawn Marro, 23, of Haverhill, N.H. for being a fugitive from justice. Marro was arraigned in District Court on Sept. 23.

On Sept. 25, the Haverhill Police Department arrested Charles Taylor, 48 of Bath, N.H. for DUI 2nd; impairment and driving after revocation/suspension. Taylor appeared in District Court on Oct. 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.