HAVERHILL POLICE

Lyman Bruce, 52, of Brattleboro, Vt., was arrested Nov. 12 for felony second-degree assault by strangulation, domestic violence, driving after suspension, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and arraigned at Grafton Superior Court on Nov. 12.

