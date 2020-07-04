Phillip Gaudette, 30, of Woodsville, was cited on June 2 in lieu of an arrest on a warrant out of Lebanon District Court for criminal mischief. He is scheduled to appear in the Lebanon court on Aug. 24.
—————
Zachary Smith, 37, of Woodsville, was arrested June 2 for driving under the influence. He is scheduled to appear in Haverhill District Court on July 8.
—————
Dani Frilette, 40, of Sugar Hill, was arrested June 5 as a fugitive from justice. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.
—————
Shannon Scruton, 39, of Woodsville, was arrested June 13 for criminal trespass. She is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.
—————
Jason Cook, 34, of Woodsville, was arrested June 15 on a superior court warrant. He appeared in superior court on June 16.
—————
Brittany Jackson, 37, of Bradford, was taken into protective custody on June 15.
—————
Haverhill police responded on June 2 to Pine Park in Haverhill for an unattended death.
—————
Haverhill police responded on June 4 to Brown Hill Road for a report of a theft of, or loss of, a mislaid firearm.
—————
Haverhill police responded on June 8 to Central Street in Woodsville for the report of suspected drug activity.
—————
Haverhill police responded on June 11 to Dartmouth College Highway in Haverhill for the report of an assault with injury and criminal mischief.
—————
Haverhill police responded on June 13 to South Court Street in Woodsville for the report of driving after suspension, reckless driving, and disobeying a police officer.
—————
Haverhill police responded on June 15 to Harmony Drive in Woodsville for the report of domestic violence and assault with bodily injury.
