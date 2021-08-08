Haverhill Precincts Secure ARPA Funds

HAVERHILL — The precincts will get paid.
The Board of Selectmen on Monday agreed to funnel $280,222 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to four village district precincts for infrastructure projects.
The request was approved by a 4-1 vote.
Precincts will be funded in accordance with their percentage of town valuation. Woodsville will get the largest amount ($111,548) followed by North Haverhill ($65,409), Mountain Lakes ($64,254) and Haverhill Corner ($39,011).
Those funds will go towards infrastructure upgrades. A project list is still being finalized. Projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
Overall the precincts will receive 59% of the town’s ARPA funds totaling $477,908. Those funds will be paid in two equal installments in 2021 and 2022.
Bob Long, commissioner for the Mountain Lakes District, presented the plan to Selectmen on behalf of all four precinct governments. He criticized town administration plans to put the money towards town-wide municipal projects. He argued that district infrastructure was a better and more appropriate use for ARPA funds.
“If you take this [ARPA funding] and put it into water or wastewater projects, that money is going to local contractors,” he said. “That’s true stimulus.”
Select Board Chair Fred Garofalo and Vice-Chair Matt Bjelobrk expressed concern with the precinct plan. They worried it was not in the best interest of the town, and was unfair to residents not living in the precincts.
“I think we need to look at the town holistically,” Bjelobrk said, noting the town administration had already identified nearly $700,000 in town-wide needs, including record welfare spending (over $90,000 to date) for emergency shelter housing. “If we can utilize the funds to benefit all taxpayers, that’s what Selectmen should be doing. Because we work for the town not an individual district.”
In addition, Garofalo and Bjelobrk said the precinct plan created a liability. They noted that a five-year forensic audit of the Woodsville precinct had turned up multiple violations of the Municipal Finance Act.
“We put ourselves on the hook as a town by putting money into these projects,” Bjelobrk said. “I don’t think the juice is worth the squeeze, so to speak.”
On the other hand, Selectmen Michael Graham and Steve Robbins were vocal supporters of the precinct plan.
Robbins said it addressed key infrastructure needs, and promoted unity following a prolonged period of animosity between the town and precinct governments.
“You know, I’ve read Bob’s proposal over and I think, to me, it makes sense. I think it gives us an opportunity to change course and start working without districts again,” Robbins said, adding that he believed the ARPA funding was intended for infrastructure spending, not tax reduction. “I own a couple of buildings in town. I get taxation. I know how much welfare costs will be. I get it. But I also get that this is an infrastructure bill and the town doesn’t have a lot of infrastructure. The infrastructure is in the districts.”
When Garofalo and Bjelobrk raised the potential for districts to mishandle funds, Graham and others took exception. Graham lauded the precincts for working together, at one point saying, “We need to move in a positive damn direction!”
During one tense exchange, Long and Garofalo disagreed on the intent for ARPA funding.
Garofalo said the town and precinct budgets (and spending) were separate and distinct, and the town was under no obligation to give ARPA funding to the precinct.
“Districts have their budgets. Districts have their projects. Districts have to raise money to manage the projects they have. Simple as that. That’s the way it works,” he said. “You don’t come to the town of Haverhill and say ‘Hey, I need so much money to help our water system.’ Because they’re not going to give money for it.”
Long said the Board of Selectmen would be “shirking their responsibility” if they failed to pass along ARPA funds to precinct governments.
“You’re saying ‘Screw you districts,’” said Long.
Garofalo, Graham, Robbins and Howard Hatch voted in favor of the precinct plan. Bjelobrk cast the lone vote against.
Assistant Town Manager Jennifer Boucher noted that infrastructure was one of multiple acceptable uses for ARPA funds. However, her input was mostly ignored by Long and other precinct officials in attendance.
Said Long, “We are not here to look for anything from the administration. We are here to talk to the Select Board and get an answer.”
