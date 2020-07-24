Public input is being sought for the development of the new town of Haverhill Fire Department, which was created by a town meeting vote with the intent to merge fire operations, improve efficiencies, save taxpayer money, and maintain public safety.
“After town meeting and the North Haverhill annual meeting, a fire department committee was developed and has been meeting bi-weekly,” Haverhill Town Manager Brigitte Codling said Thursday.
The first to join the new department is North Haverhill, which during its annual precinct meeting voted to relinquish its fire department so it can become part of the Haverhill Fire Department.
Haverhill, with a population of 4,800, is unique in New Hampshire.
Its composition is somewhat complex and structured on a municipal model that dates back to the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Haverhill is composed of the village districts of Woodsville, North Haverhill, Haverhill Corner, East Haverhill, Pike and the district of Mountain Lakes.
It has four precincts that include Woodsville, North Haverhill, Haverhill Corner and Mountain Lakes; two volunteer fire departments that include Haverhill Corner and Woodsville and until recently North Haverhill; and has four water districts, one emergency medical services, and one police department.
In recent years, town officials have been considering the merger of the fire and highway departments.
At town meeting, Haverhill voters authorized the creation of the new town fire department, and to accept both the Haverhill Corner and North Haverhill fire departments should the two precincts independently vote at their precinct meetings to relinquish their fire departments and become part of the Haverhill Fire Department.
Woodsville and Haverhill Corner at their precinct meetings voted to not become part of the complete Haverhill Fire Department, but they are part of the Haverhill Fire Department Committee, whose chairman is St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Jon Bouffard, a resident of Pike.
During the June 22 selectmen’s meeting, Codling said even if the districts voted no, they are still stakeholders and should be part of the process, and said it’s also important for all taxpayers to have representation and the next step of the committee is to get public input.
“The committee also developed its mission and purpose statements, which will help to guide the development process,” said Codling.
The mission of the fire department committee “is to develop a pathway towards building the best fire department the Town of Haverhill could field in all the districts and gain the professional input of all our current fire chiefs, volunteer firefighters, town officials, and the general public to ensure we are acting in the best interest of the town, as well as the current fire departments.”
The purpose of the Haverhill Fire Department Committee is to examine facts and elicit input from the public, for the purpose of developing a town fire department, “all the structural elements needed to deliver a superiorly efficient, truly effective, and fiscally responsible fire service for the residents of and visitors to the Town of Haverhill.”
To that end, the committee’s work is to effect positive and progressive change in the delivery of public safety services in the areas of fire, rescue, hazardous materials, technical rescue, emergency medical services, public health, and emergency management within the town.
The committee has performed a SWOT analysis (an acronym for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) to highlight the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to the development process, said Codling.
The town fire department committee held a virtual kick-off meeting on April 29 on the Zoom teleconferencing computer platform and will continue to meet bi-weekly throughout the year every other Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
To date, the committee has held three external stakeholder public input sessions, one on July 14 and two on July 21, from which Codling’s much useful information was gathered related to public perception and expectations.
Two internal stakeholder input sessions for fire service staff members are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday to gather input from firefighters, she said.
“The committee has also begun gathering much-needed data, which will be analyzed to assist us through development and planning,” said Codling.
All of Haverhill’s fire stations, all of its precincts, and the Board of Selectmen are represented on the committee, said Codling, who called it a “truly collaborative process.”
“In March of 2021, or sooner at special town meeting, Haverhill Corner and Woodsville precincts will have an opportunity to vote to formally join their fire stations under the umbrella of the town’s fire department,” she said. “We are optimistic that will happen.
Bouffard is currently deployed to a COVID-19 Federal Emergency Management disaster site.
During the committee’s June 30 meeting, he said some strengths of the new department would be training, teamwork, mutual aid, highly trained staff, recruitment and public support.
Some have voiced concerns, including resident Rick Ladd, who, during the July 21 external stakeholders meeting, said the town should receive a service that is either equal to or exceeds the service it has now, including efficiencies in costs so taxes do not increase.
Haverhill Corner voted 45-6 to not relinquish its fire department as the precinct was being asked to give up all control without having a contract in hand, he said.
“So, I think it was a premature warrant article to vote on,” said Ladd.
He said his concern is unintended consequences.
Addressing Ladd, Codling said the committee is tasked with developing a fire department for the town of Haverhill and it is collecting data now to develop a plan and organization structure and the goal is to include as many people as possible.
During the external stakeholders public meeting on July 14, Codling said there are currently fire stations in the north, south and middle of Haverhill, and those locations appear to be effective, and it is impossible to provide adequate fire service throughout Haverhill with just one station.
Addressing a written question from a resident concerned about the impact of the town’s historic district, Codling said there are no plans for moving or closing any fire stations and there will be an evaluation of the fire service, including response times, equipment and manpower.
At this point in time, the committee is working under the premise that all of the fire stations will remain operational, she said.
