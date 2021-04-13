HAVERHILL — No do-over.
The Board of Selectmen won’t pursue an in-person, Special Town Meeting to reconsider the 2021 warrant.
Following a public push for an in-person meeting, Selectmen on Monday indicated they would continue with the default budget, rather than revisit the 33-article warrant that was torpedoed by voter rejection of a virtual Town Meeting last month.
That decision was supported by Town Counsel Walter Mitchell, whose legal opinion remained unchanged. He stated that Haverhill would be hard-pressed to obtain Superior Court approval for a Special Town Meeting.
Fred Garofalo, Chairman of the Select Board, indicated the matter was settled.
“So leave it as it is, we have a [default] budget approved,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mike Graham, a newly elected Select Board member who strongly supported a Special Town Meeting, appeared to wave the white flag.
“If this is the decision of the board — I guess the decision has already been made — then we need to drop the matter and move on,” he said.
REJECTION OF ‘VIRTUAL’
The Board of Selectmen chose to hold a virtual Town Meeting in the interest of public safety during COVID-19. The plan was approved months earlier and re-approved shortly beforehand.
It consisted of two virtual sessions, a public comment period, and a walk-through vote. It required approval of Article 2, which OK’d temporary optional town meeting procedures allowed by House Bill 1129 during the COVID State of Emergency.
However, Article 2 was voted down 409-264.
As a result, the entire warrant failed and every request, including the proposed $4.6 million operating budget and over $59,000 for social service organizations, was rejected. Days later, Selectmen voted to adopt the default budget.
Leading up to the virtual town meeting, a group of residents called for the rejection of Article 2, and the scheduling of a traditional in-person town meeting, in order to allow for floor debate, discussion, and amendment on multiple controversial warrant articles.
They continued that push after Article 2 failed.
‘EXTREMELY UNLIKELY’
Mitchell, the Town Council, said on multiple occasions that Haverhill was extremely unlikely to meet the legal requirements to hold a special town meeting.
Graham had submitted a dissenting legal opinion to the Select Board on March 29, arguing that HB 1129 lacked clarity, and provided more flexibility than the town was willing to admit.
However, Mitchell responded that — despite confusion over the wording and structure of House Bill 1129 — the legislation was clear that rejection of Article 2 equaled a binding town meeting decision.
To undo that, the town would have to clear a significant hurdle They would have to convince the New Hampshire Superior Court that voters didn’t have the opportunity to decide on the warrant articles. However, that opportunity was already granted at this year’s town meeting — and it was rejected, Mitchell said.
In a legal opinion, Mitchell wrote, “HB 1129 clearly states if the optional provisions [Article 2] are not approved by a simple majority, all other warrant articles are disapproved.”
Following conversations with the head of the state Department of Revenue Administration’s municipal division, and their in-house attorney, Mitchell said there was no way to make the “logical leap to the conclusion that no town meeting has taken place.”
Graham maintained that voters rejected Article 2 seeking an in-person town meeting and that HB 1129 was poorly worded.
However, after Monday’s discussion, he wasn’t eager to launch a potentially costly legal challenge, especially given the long odds.
“I think we would be fighting an uphill battle the entire way,” he said.
Garofalo, the chairman, said he shared Graham’s frustrations with the HB 1129 language.
“Hopefully next year this won’t happen again, and if it does, hopefully, there’ll be better regulations,” he said.
