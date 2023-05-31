Haverhill Reports Second Select Board Resignation

HAVERHILL — A second Select Board member has stepped down.
Vice Chair Michael Graham has resigned effective immediately, according to a letter received by the town on Tuesday.
It comes a week after former Chair Katie Williams announced her departure from the board on May 22.
Like Williams, Graham cited Haverhill’s toxic political atmosphere caused by roiling Town of Haverhill-Woodsville Fire District tensions that have resulted in multiple lawsuits, shattered friendships, and hard feelings, according to those who saw the letter.
A copy of the letter was not immediately available.
Graham did not respond to an email seeking comment.
The remaining three members of the five-person Select Board will discuss the two board openings when they meet next on June 5.
SECOND STINT
This was Graham’s second stint with the Select Board. He previously served two-and-a-half terms before stepping down in 2000.
He returned to the board in 2021, winning a three-year term over incumbent Darwin Clogston by a wide 514-186 margin.
He was elected, in part, because he opposed efforts to de-fund Woodsville Fire and Highway, and merge them into town fire and highway departments.
When state lawmakers repealed a statutory town-precinct funding formula in 2021 and required Woodsville to self-fund its operations, Graham backed Town Meeting attempts to restore the town subsidy.
When the Department of Revenue Administration nullified an “illegal” Town Meeting vote in 2022, which would have given $450,000 in town taxpayer funds to Woodsville Fire and Highway, Graham offered the strongest support among Select Board members for legal action.
“I think this issue needs to get outside of the DRA,” Graham said in October. “I want a judge to look at this situation and tell me what can and can’t be done.”
Discussion around the matter was frequently contentious and combative, arousing passions in precinct supporters and opponents.
Graham delivered the most passionate arguments for continued precinct funding and autonomy and in turn, endured the harshest public criticism.
Meanwhile political mailers during the last election cycle referred to incumbent board members, including Graham, as being part of a “shadow government” that conspired in secret to funnel taxpayer money to Woodsville despite legal opinions and state rulings.
Graham’s resignation comes a week after former Selectman Matt Bjelobrk suggested Graham had undue influence over Williams’ decision, particularly regarding the Woodsville Fire District.
Bjelobrk said it would be problematic if the board chair carried out the agenda of the vice chair.
“I honestly feel we have a right to know why our elected officials take the actions that they take,” Bjelobrk said. “If there is an undisclosed relationship that impairs your [Williams’] ability to vote independently.”
NEXT STEPS
It is unknown who will fill the two Select Board vacancies.
However, the situation could dramatically change board priorities and objectives.
Prior to Graham and Williams’ resignations, a 3-2 board majority was seen as critical of Town Manager Brigitte Codling and precinct reforms.
Now the 2-1 majority — newly elected board members Phil Blanchard and Joe Longacre — supports Codling and reform efforts.
Runners up in the spring vote were incumbent Steve Robbins and challengers Vickie Wyman and Richard Guy.
The New Hampshire Municipal Association explains the appointment process as follows, “RSA 669:63 states that a vacancy on the board of selectmen is filled by the remaining members of the board, and if they fail to fill the position, a petition may be filed with the superior court to fill the vacancy.”
