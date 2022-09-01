Haverhill Reverses Decision On Town Facebook Group

HAVERHILL — Refriended.
Three weeks after the Select Board agreed to delete the town’s Facebook page, they reversed course.
By a 5-0 vote on Monday, the board agreed to reinstate the “Town Of Haverhill NH (Official)” Facebook page.
As a condition of approval, the Facebook posts must be informational in nature and not include personal opinion or editorial commentary, board members said.
Selectman Steve Robbins made the motion, saying the Facebook page should be used “as a bulletin board only.”
The board faced backlash following a 3-2 vote on Aug. 8 to remove the municipal Facebook page effective Sept. 1 due to concerns over unspecified “problems.”
In making the motion, Chair Fred Garofalo said the town administration had posted information “that probably shouldn’t get on there.” He did not elaborate. He added that he simply disliked the medium, stating flatly “I hate Facebook.”
During public input on Monday, members of the public protested that decision and asked the board to reconsider.
Resident Matthew Bjelobrk said social media was a popular and effective means of broadcasting information, engaging the public, and increasing government transparency.
“The reality is, in the 21st Century, the town needs to have a social media presence. You can’t put the genie back into the bottle,” he said, adding, “I think it’s backward thinking to shut down the Facebook page.”
In a letter, resident Jennifer Chase criticized Garofalo for opposing the Facebook page on personal grounds.
“Your personal feelings, likes, and dislikes should not outweigh the desires of the community you are elected to serve,” she wrote.
The Select Board had proposed funneling news and announcements through the Haverhill-NH.com municipal website.
But Chase criticized that plan, saying the town website was not optimized for smartphones (the way that many residents access the internet) and did not provide push notifications or alerts as social media does.
“Why would you want the people to be less informed?” she asked.
The Town of Haverhill’s Facebook page was a source of controversy in January 2021, when people engaged in “negative banter” and attacked town staff with nasty comments.
In response, the Select Board switched all official town Facebook accounts, including the town office and police accounts, from “pages” to “groups” which allow comments sections to be locked.
To clarify who was posting, administrators began to identify themselves on posts.
The page has approximately 1,200 followers.
“Over the last year we have received very little negative feedback about our Facebook group,” said Town Manager Brigitte Codling said. “It seemed to work well for disseminating information and there have been no discussions, no banter, no personal posts.”
In spite of concerns voiced by Garofalo and Selectman Michael Graham that a municipal Facebook group could be hacked, and serve as a platform for disinformation, board members ultimately agreed to continue the page.
As Robbins suggested, the page will simply serve as a community bulletin board for event announcements, road closures, upcoming meetings and so forth.
