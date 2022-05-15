Haverhill School Board Discusses Lights On King’s Plain

HAVERHILL — Night games on King’s Plain?
It could happen.
The Haverhill Cooperative School Board last week agreed to continue exploring a $66,000 proposal to light the soccer field at Woodsville High School.
Board member Donald LoCascio said field lights would benefit more than the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer programs, which combine for 50 athletes and 16 home games per season.
He described them as a long-term economic development investment that would draw students to the school system and families to the community, burnishing Haverhill’s reputation and tax base.
“I think it’s a pretty good deal,” he said.
Board member Michael Thompson pushed back on the idea.
He said field lights would increase the school district’s electrical bill, serve only two out of 12 sports programs, operate for only a short time each year, and create light, noise and traffic that would negatively impact neighbors.
His motion to indefinitely table discussion on the matter failed for a lack of a second.
“I think there are bigger problems,” he said, adding later, “I get it, it would be a cool thing for soccer. But it strikes me as an extraneous expense. Whether it’s $66,000, $20,000 or $1, I think it’s too much.”
The matter will be revisited at a future meeting.
During Monday’s discussion, board members requested more information to aid in their decision making.
Chair David Robinson suggested a cost-benefit analysis of sorts, to determine if the project was worthwhile. He was concerned by the price, but was intrigued by the possibilities offered by a lit field.
“It could be a great thing for the community,” he said.
Board member Sabrina Brown asked for feedback from abutting residents, to determine their support for field lights and night activities on King’s Plain.
Board member Robert St. Pierre recommended that the school board set a cap on the project budget, and Robinson suggested that fundraising could help to cover costs.
Others requested cost projections for increased electricity consumption and field maintenance, and the estimated value of in-kind services offered by Woodsville Water and Light to install light poles.
Some in attendance lamented that King’s Plain could not be converted into a multi-use facility to support more under-the-lights activities. The property is too small to accommodate softball or baseball fields or a regulation track.
Brown asked if the lights could be included as part of a bigger field improvement project to include a snack bar, bathrooms and other amenities.
Board members agreed that, if the field light proposal moves forward in some form, it would go to voters as a stand-alone warrant article.
MEMBER RESIGNS
Board member Alex Keeler has stepped down from the seven-member board.
Keeler was entering the second year of a three-year term. She declined comment.
The school board is now seeking someone to fill the seat through the next election in March 2023.
Applicants should send a letter of interest to Superintendent Laurie Melanson by email at lmelanson@sau23.org or by mail to Dr. Laurie Melanson, c\o SAU 23 Superintendent of Schools, 2975 Dartmouth College Highway, North Haverhill, NH 03774.
Envelopes should be clearly marked “School Board Vacancy” on the front lower left-hand corner of the envelope. Interested candidates must be willing to be interviewed for the position by current school board members. Applications or Letters of Interest must be received no later than June 3, 2022.
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING TIMES
By a unanimous vote, the school board agreed to move its meeting dates to not coincide with the Haverhill Select Board.
By a 5-2 vote, they decided to hold at least one school board meeting in each HCSD building during a school year.
