HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cooperative School Board on Monday reviewed updated plans to consolidate grades PreK-8 at the middle school.
Jeremiah Goulet, of Banwell Architects of Lebanon, presented two options which would involve middle school expansion and renovation.
Under option one, the one-story, 8,000 sq. ft. east wing (home to grades 7-8) would be torn down and replaced with a two-story, 30,000 sq. ft. addition (for grades 3-8). Demolition would be necessary because the existing building is not designed to support a second floor.
Under option two, the 8,000 sq. ft. east wing would remain intact, and a 21,500 sq. ft. two-story addition would be built off of the gym for grades 5-8.
In both options, the cafeteria would be expanded (from 3,140 sq. ft. to 4,300 sq. ft.), the library would move into a new 2,000 sq. ft. addition opposite the cafeteria, and administrative and nursing space would be expanded.
Goulet did not provide cost estimates, but said option two would be cheaper.
In addition, Goulet said, option two would:
— Preserve the east wing, which he described as being in good condition;
— Better separate older and younger students, addressing a concern among some parents and school officials;
— Be less disruptive, because the two-story addition located off of the gym could be built while school was in session.
The consolidation plans would bring approximately 430 students under one roof and allow the school district to close PreK-3 Woodsville Elementary, which faces code compliance and space issues.
The consolidation plan was recommended by a school board subcommittee in 2016, rejected by voters in 2018, and is now back on the table.
The Haverhill Cooperative School District will form a building committee to review the consolidation plans, along with updated cost estimates for elementary school renovation. It’s first meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.
The committee will review the consolidation and renovation proposals, and evaluate each for educational benefits, cost effectiveness, and taxpayer impacts.
If all goes according to plan, the committee will make a recommendation to the school board in the fall, and a proposal would go to voters in March.
