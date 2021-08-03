HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cooperative School Board on Monday stuck by its decision to open the 2021-2022 school year without a mask mandate.
By a 3-1 vote, they rejected a proposal by School Board member Don LoCascio to bring back the mask mandate for all students until those under 12 are vaccinated. It reaffirmed their vote against a mask mandate in June.
LoCascio unsuccessfully argued that a mask mandate would protect Woodsville Elementary School students who are too young to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which is only available in the United States to people 12 and older. He called it a small price to pay for student (and community) safety.
“[A mask requirement poses] no inconvenience to the parents, they can still send their kids to school, and we avoid a little bit more the possibility of something terrible happening,” he said.
The majority of school board members in attendance disagreed. They said a mask mandate was unnecessary at this time, given the circumstances. Grafton County has a moderate transmission rate and 46 active cases, with less than five active cases in Haverhill.
Monday’s vote guarantees that the Haverhill Cooperative School District will open the school year on Aug. 30 without a mask mandate.
However, if COVID case numbers rise dramatically, the school board could be forced to revisit its decision as soon as its next meeting on Sept. 13.
The highly contagious delta variant, which the Centers for Disease Control has called “as contagious as chickenpox,” has already been detected in the Upper Valley, noted SAU 23 Superintendent Laurie Melanson.
“The Delta variant is here in New Hampshire,” she said. “I had a colleague today who is fully vaccinated who tested positive, he and his wife, and they work in the district. So it’s not that far away.”
New Hampshire school districts have local control over mask mandates, and CDC recommendations for universal indoor masking in K-12 schools is optional.
As a result, individual school districts must formulate their own mask protocols. That opens the door for debate.
School Board member Alexandra Keeler called for the school district to take a measured response to COVID data — and consider hospitalizations and deaths over total case numbers — when deciding whether to resume COVID precautions such as mask mandates.
“All I’m hearing about in the news right now is cases alone. And I feel it’s very misleading to a lot of people,” she said.
Meanwhile, LoCascio favored a better-safe-than-sorry approach. He noted that a U.S. Department of Transportation emergency order already requires masks on school buses, and indoor transmission rates remain high.
“I don’t think we should take a risk,” he said.
Regardless of the criteria, School Board Chairman Richard Guy (who abstained from Monday’s vote) said the Haverhill Cooperative School District needed to have a plan in place. He called for a plan with clear guidelines on when mask use would be triggered.
He said it was important for the school district to be proactive and get ahead of the issue. While COVID numbers remain low in the region, Guy said the Delta variant was “considerably uglier” than prior strains and was a growing concern across the country.
“Unless you’re living under a rock, you see it’s changing nationwide. And we need to be prepared,” he said, adding, “If we take this issue too likely and we have just one child get critically ill, that’s on us.”
School Committee members, Nate Swain and Sabrina Brown were absent. According to Melanson, both supported a mask mandate in classrooms until students under 12 were vaccinated. However, they were not present to vote.
VACCINATION CLINIC: Plans to host in-school vaccination clinics were met with pushback.
School Committee Vice-Chair John Rutherford worried that in-school vaccination clinics would stigmatize unvaccinated students, and open them up to ridicule and harassment. He suggested students could easily access the widely available vaccine elsewhere.
“We want to be really careful about isolating the kids whose parents choose for them not to get the vaccine, and using peer pressure to try to get them vaccinated,” he said, adding, “The vaccine is still an emergency use only vaccine.”
At one point, Keeler said vaccinations were a personal choice.
“As a parent and as a school board member I feel that it’s very important to allow parents to make decisions for their own children,” she said.
LoCascio disagreed. He said vaccinations were a public health concern. He equated unvaccinated (and eligible) students bringing the delta variant to school with unvaccinated students bringing measles to school.
“I agree that the parents know what’s best for their children. But when their decisions impact the others at school, it’s a different story,” he said.
Melanson is conducting a parent survey
